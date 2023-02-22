Hundreds of US stores to close in 2023, causing concerns for employees and customers

Dollar Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6DUg_0kvjtZft00
Photo byThe Sun

Although it's not exactly the retail apocalypse of previous years, there has been a shakeup.

At least 803 locations are expected to close throughout the US in 2023, according to an Insider count of statements made by major retailers.

The justifications vary; some businesses claim to be dealing with bankruptcy proceedings, while others claim to be looking to reduce costs.

Bed Bath & Beyond, a major retailer of home goods, is at the top of the list. This company formerly had more than 1,500 sites under three names, but it now plans to finish the year with just 480 under two brands.

See the entire list:

Bed Bath & Beyond: 416 stores

In the midst of continued financial difficulties, 416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned locations in the US have been identified as closing. (It has also filed paperwork to close all 65 of its locations in Canada.) The company, which had 953 North American outlets less than a year ago, says it hopes to have 360 flagship stores and 120 Buybuy Baby sites by the end of the year.

Tuesday Morning: 265 stores

In order to restructure while going through bankruptcy, the Dallas-based home goods company is closing more than half of its retail locations.

Gap and Banana Republic: up to 74 stores

Two years after parent company Gap announced it will close about 350 Gap and Banana Republic locations by the end of 2023, four Banana Republic stores have already closed this year. 276 stores have closed since 2020, according to a company-maintained list of completed closures; so, 74 stores may still need to be closed to meet the stated goal.

Party City: 22 stores

As the business navigates bankruptcy, 12 stores are currently up for sale, and another 10 will close in February.

Walmart: 7 stores

In keeping with a pattern of Walmart eliminating a few stores across several states each year, the big box retailer is closing five stores and its two remaining pickup-only concepts. The reason given is poor performance.

Big Lots: 7 stores

The bargain retailer is closing three locations in California and four in Colorado as it shifts away from cities and into rural areas.

Macy's: 4 stores

As part of a three-year plan to shutter 125 stores, Macy's will close four stores in the first quarter in malls in California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Maryland.

The RealReal: 6 stores

In order to save almost $2 million in expenditures, the luxury consignment market is closing four storefronts and two consignment offices across the US.

JCPenney: 2 stores

After the wind-down of more than 150 stores starting in 2020, JCPenney locations in Oswego, New York and Elkhart, Indiana will close this year.

Amazon: Unspecified number of stores

Earlier this month, Amazon said that it was shuttering a number of Fresh grocery stores and Go convenience stores and pausing its planned development as it reassessed its physical retail strategy.

Source: BusinessInsider, CBInsights

