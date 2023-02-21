Starbucks issues voluntary recall of Vanilla Frappuccino over potential glass contamination

Photo by PYMNTS

According to federal officials, PepsiCo, Inc. is recalling more than 25,000 cases of tainted Starbucks coffee drinks.

Certain lots of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks packaged in 13.7-ounce glass bottles have been voluntarily recalled, according to a statement sent by PepsiCo on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership to ABC News.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled more than 25,000 cases of the glass bottles. The beverages were made available everywhere.

In a statement to FOX Business, PepsiCo said that it has started the nationwide recall of specific lots of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla bottles on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership.

The products were recalled for an unknown reason, according to the second-largest food and beverage company in the world.

However, a notice stating that the product has been recalled due to a "foreign object (glass)." was posted on the FDA's website.

It is also a "Class II" recall according to the FDA.

According to the FDA, this indicates that " the use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

On behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership, PepsiCo released a statement that read, " The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve."

PepsiCo has agreed to sell and distribute Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee and energy drinks as part of this agreement, "leveraging its expansive network and experience," as per Starbucks.

In addition, PepsiCo said in a statement, " Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority, and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised."

The affected products' best-by dates for this year are March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10.

The items are no longer being marketed on the market, according to PepsiCo, and they are not available at any Starbucks retail locations.

How to find Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottles that are recalled

The recalled beverages have an expiration date of either March 8, 2023, May 29, 2023, June 4, 2023, or June 10, 2023. These also have UPC number 0 12000-81331 3. Call FDA Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307 if you have any questions or concerns regarding the product.

Remember that only the cooled bottles of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino were impacted. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled more than 25,000 bottles. These beverages were sold all over the country.

The retail locations of Starbucks did not carry these items.

