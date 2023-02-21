McDonald's Launches New Plant-Based McNuggets in Response to Growing Demand for Sustainable Fast Food Options

Photo by Visual Karsa on Unsplash

The chicken-free McMuffins are now available.

The Chicago-based fast-food juggernaut will start selling vegan McNuggets the following week. The first market to receive them in Germany.

The second product McDonald's has created in collaboration with Beyond Meat, a company that makes plant-based meats in El Segundo, California, is McPlant Nuggets, which are manufactured from peas, corn, and wheat and coated in a tempura batter. Since 2021, McDonald's has offered a McPlant burger for sale.

McDonald's stated that a limited-time test at nine restaurants in the Stuttgart region in August led to the statewide nugget rollout to more than 1,400 locations in Germany. Next week, McDonald's will also begin offering the McPlant burger in Germany.

The McPlant nuggets and burgers will be offered in future markets according on consumer demand, according to McDonald's.

European customers have generally responded better to McDonald's plant-based beef offerings than Americans. In the UK, Ireland, Austria, and the Netherlands, the McPlant burger is currently a standard menu item. The Double McPlant burger was introduced by McDonald's last month in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

But, McDonald's stopped a trial of the McPlant burger in the United States last summer without revealing any future sales plans.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

In 2021, Beyond Meat started distributing vegan chicken in American supermarkets. Also, it has created plant-based tenders and nuggets in collaboration with other restaurants, such as KFC and Panda Express.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.

Source: US Today, FPX59 News