KFC Introduces 2 New Sandwiches in Florida, Paving the Way for a Healthier Fast Food Industry Amidst Fierce Competition

It seems like a good ten years have passed since Popeyes' highly publicized, pickle-topped product launched, sparking the so-called "Chicken Sandwich Wars." In all capital letters, chicken sandwiches have remained a Huge Thing since that conflict in the summer of 2019. Burger King, McDonald's, and KFC all developed their own thinly breaded rivals, while KFC upgraded to a "premium" sandwich that appeared to, well, copy what Popeyes' fans enjoyed. But, KFC is now expanding its selection of chicken sandwiches for the first time since early 2021 in an effort to once again lift the ante.

The Louisville-based restaurant is reportedly testing two new sandwich iterations at its Tampa, Florida, locations, according to Nation's Restaurant News. According to Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer for KFC U.S., "the chicken sandwich has experienced huge growth since its launch, and we're excited about its first extension." "Our objective is to quicken the pipeline for innovation to increase relevance among younger consumers."

The two new sandwiches, the Ultimate BBQ KFC Chicken Sandwich (complete with a Honey BBQ topped extra crispy fillet, fried onions, hickory smoked bacon, melted cheese, and pickles), and the Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich (decorated with coleslaw, pickles, and spicy mayo), were created as a result of that "innovation pipeline." Both sandwiches come on brioche buns and can be purchased alone or as part of a set.

“This limited test of the Ultimate BBQ and Spicy Slaw chicken sandwiches is part of a continued commitment to giving customers more of what they want,” Chavez said. “We know our customers are looking for new, distinctive sandwich options, and the Ultimate BBQ and Spicy Slaw offer flavor variety that builds on classic KFC ingredients. We think fans of spicy food will particularly love the kick of heat in our Spicy Slaw Sandwich.”

After trying them out in the Atlanta market as well, KFC said earlier this month that it would introduce two new wraps to its restaurants nationwide. The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap replaces the mayo with coleslaw and a hot sauce, while the Classic Chicken Wrap stuffs a warm wheat tortilla with Extra Crispy chicken, creamy mayo, and pickles.

The business claimed that after perusing more than 42,000 mentions of wrap on Twitter during the previous two years, it was inspired to "give the people what they want" Two KFC Wraps can be purchased separately for $5 or as part of a combo that costs $7.99 and includes fries and a medium drink.

"Wraps fans have been begging for fried chicken wraps to return, and we're answering the call with our new finger-lickin' good KFC Wraps," Chavez said. "Two KFC Wraps for $5 is a steal."

The new KFC sandwiches might also be introduced in more cities, depending on how Tampa's test runs go. The month of February is also a fantastic time to visit Florida's Gulf Coast and stop at a particular red-and-white drive-thru if you can't wait.

