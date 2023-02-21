Target Starbucks locations are now no longer considered to be "real" Starbucks

Photo by PYMNTS

The Target Run. Anyone who spends more than 20 minutes shopping will tell you that it is a kind of self-care. You only need to ask. Certainly, you might rush in with the intention of buying milk and toilet paper, but odds are good that you'll wind up browsing the aisles. Target offers something for everyone on just about any budget, including clothing, home decor, cosmetic goods, gadgets, groceries, and more. Even if you don't have a specific item in mind, Target is likely to have something you absolutely need.

Speaking of a great combination, most Target stores now offer a Starbucks in addition to the $5 spot and often sizable clearance areas. You can stroll endless aisles filled with your favorite things while sipping your favorite Starbucks coffee and munching on your favorite snack. Maybe you can? Unfortunately, the Starbucks menu isn't always available in Target locations. What gives, though?

The straightforward response is that Starbucks outlets inside Target stores are licensed businesses run by Target rather than Starbucks establishments owned by the firm.

They utilize the Starbucks trademark and serve Starbucks products, but they are not run by the Starbucks Corporation. Yet, because Target has the right to sell them, the goods are genuine Starbucks goods. Not all of them, however, will feature the same menu as a full-sized Starbucks shop because they are typically scaled-down copies of the full-sized Starbucks cafes that the coffee business owns and operates.

An employee from Target claimed during an interview with Mental Floss that "A Starbucks inside of a Target is not truly a Starbucks, and if they moved over, they would need to undergo further training. Target Starbucks is not regarded as a Starbucks by the company." The variations in the menus and the accepted forms of payment might contribute to some of that.

Any Target Starbucks accepts both the Target RedCard and Starbucks Rewards. But, you are unable to use your Target RedCard to purchase coffee at a Starbucks that is not a Target store. Moreover, a Target gift card can be used to pay for a Starbucks order placed inside of Target, but not at a regular Starbucks shop. Yet, this is not just restricted to consuming food or liquids. In Target Starbucks locations, you can purchase Starbucks goods like cups and tumblers using your Target RedCard store card or a Target gift card.

Target Starbucks does not offer nitro cold brew drinks, which is a significant menu distinction between the two Starbucks shops. If you want a freshly created Starbucks nitro brew, you must go to a full-sized Starbucks establishment, but you can purchase a Starbucks nitro cold brew in a can at any Target grocery store. Additional menu adjustments will be made on a case-by-case basis based on inventory levels.

