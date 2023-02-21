Starbucks will close its Aspen shop due to debt of seven figures

Photo by PYMNTS

At Starbucks in Aspen, something is simmering, but not for long.

According to a representative for the Seattle-based chain, the Starbucks in Aspen is one of the eight cafes that will close their doors on Friday due to "issues of nonpayment" with franchisee Manhattan Capital.

In 2016, Starbucks and Manhattan Capital signed their initial franchise-licensing agreement. The arrangement permitted Manhattan Capital to utilize the Starbucks trademarks and to open a specific number of locations. Manhattan Capital was obligated to pay 7% of its stores' monthly gross sales and a 1% advertising fee to Starbucks in addition to the one-time franchise fee per location.

Although the representative declined to reveal the specifics of the debt, public documents show that Manhattan Capital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August in the Eastern Pennsylvania Bankruptcy Court. According to the petition, Manhattan Capital owed Starbucks royalties and other expenses totaling $3.9 million. Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings permit the debtor to continue operating while it tries to come to an agreement with its creditors about a payment schedule.

Along with specific locations in Louisville, Bowling Green, and Chattanooga, Kentucky, four Starbucks outlets in Nashville, Tennessee, are also closing, according to the spokeswoman.

In the fall of 2018, a Starbucks opened in Aspen at the intersection of Mill Street and Cooper Avenue. Its opening followed the 2017 closures of Peach's Cafe at the intersection of Hopkins Avenue and Galena Street and a Starbucks at the gondola plaza at the base of Aspen Mountain.

Manhattan Capital did not respond to a message left after business hours in New York, where the company is headquartered. In the real estate, hospitality, and sports entertainment sectors, the organization is described as "a private investment firm that identifies and develops assets with unique potential for capital appreciation in the real estate, hospitality, and sports entertainment sectors. "

According to the bankruptcy petition, a pact between Starbucks and Manhattan Capital that was executed in September stipulated $55,000 in monthly payments. According to court filings, Manhattan Capital failed to make the required monthly payments and failed to propose a workable plan for reorganization, prompting Starbucks to ask the court to dismiss the bankruptcy. According to Starbucks, Manhattan Capital was unable to fulfill prior commitments related to the debt as well.

The bankruptcy case was dismissed on February 8 by a U.S. bankruptcy court that concurred.

According to court documents, Starbucks was one of just two creditors in the bankruptcy case and was responsible for 99% of Manhattan Capital's debt.

Starbucks filed a request to dismiss on January 25 stating that " Absent complete elimination of Starbucks’ significant valid claims, the Debtor needs Starbucks’ support of any plan it may propose for a such plan to be confirmable." Starbucks has informed the Debtor and this Court that it will not support any plan put forth by the Debtor, especially one that is built on lowering or removing Starbucks' claims. Hence, there is cause to dismiss the Chapter 11 case since the Debtor is unable to put up a confirmable plan and has no realistic chance of recovery.

Starbucks claimed in court documents that it and Manhattan Capital reached a forbearance and settlement agreement in August 2020, waiving $1 million of their then $3.615 million debt.

By September 22, 2022, Manhattan Capital was required under the agreement to pay the remaining $3.615 million.

According to documents in the complaint, Starbucks canceled the agreement in June after subsequent negotiations failed because Manhattan Capital was $750,000 in arrears by April 2022.

