KFC introduces a line of limited-edition clothing, with all sales benefiting Surf Life Saving NZ

Photo by The Edge

Summer is in full swing, despite the weather, and this season, KFC will release their newest apparel collection, with 100% of the revenues benefiting Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ).

The limited-edition goods, which will be sold starting on February 20 as part of the KFC For Good Foundation, will help Surf Lifeguards in the motu this summer by raising money to support the lifesaving work they perform to keep Kiwis safe at Aotearoa's stunning beaches.

According to Paul Dalton, chief executive officer of SLSNZ, the 10-year cooperation between KFC and SLSNZ has been centred on showcasing lifeguards' hard effort and increasing public understanding of the significance of water safety. KFC has raised more than $1.58 million for SLSNZ as a proud sponsor to date.

The collaboration between KFC and SLSNZ, he said, " The partnership with KFC and SLSNZ has had a strong focus on helping promote our safety messages to the public, and raising money for us to operate the SLSNZ organisation, which is there to support the 74 clubs and 4,500 Surf Lifeguards around the country."

In order to give back to the communities it serves as well as its 3000 employees nationwide, KFC established the KFC For Good Foundation.

The Foundation's goal is to fund initiatives that give young Kiwi adults the tools and resources they need to improve their physical and mental wellbeing. With the help of SLSNZ, KFC hopes to have a real, beneficial influence on New Zealanders.

Since SLSNZ is a non-profit organisation run entirely by volunteers, it needs constant money and support to carry out its important job. This is where the KFC products comes in.

Photo by Maxime Lebrun on Unsplash

Dalton continued, " The KFC merchandise always seems very popular with consumers, so we're thrilled that 100% of proceeds will be donated to support SLSNZ."

"We will use the money to help us support our Surf Life Saving Clubs and Surf Lifeguard training activities. We train around 1,000 new lifeguards each year and the work to continuously improve our resources and curricula is a big job."

Over the course of their decade-long cooperation, KFC has donated money to help educate, train, and support the 4,500 surf lifeguards who patrol 92 beaches throughout Aotearoa every summer. These lifeguards have contributed more than two million hours of patrol time and saved 9,709 lives.

In addition to the $27,000 raised by sponsoring the 21st over at Black Clash and the donation made by KFC for every bucket sold this summer, the revenues from the sale of the collection will also be contributed. The Summer Product Collection aims to raise this season's total donations to more than $150,000 for SLSNZ.

The line includes an iconic pair of Kiwi slides, toweling bucket hats, KFC-themed sunglasses, and more. It also contains a traditional Hawaiian shirt with all things KFC on it.

A unique surfboard with the KFC logo is also part of the collection; it will be auctioned off on February 20 with all proceeds going to SLSNZ.

Kiwis who wish to assist a deserving organisation may do so by visiting kfcforgood.co.nz and making a purchase from the limited-edition KFC Summer Merchandising Collection.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.

Source: The Edge, Kfcforgood.co.nz