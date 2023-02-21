Amazon and Walmart are surpassed by a new online superstore to become the most downloaded app in the US

Photo by Enrique Dans | Medium

According to CNN, a new online shopping platform affiliated with one of China's largest merchants has quickly surpassed Amazon and Walmart to become the most downloaded app in the US.

On Sunday, Temu, a Boston-based online retailer that is owned by Pinduoduo, the largest social commerce platform in China, made its Super Bowl debut.

Temu, which operates an online marketplace for practically everything, including clothing, electronics, and home products, released a commercial during the game encouraging viewers to "shop like a billionaire"

The game? You don't need to be one, according to CNN.

Comparisons to Shein, the Chinese fast fashion startup that similarly provides a large assortment of affordable clothing and home products and has made considerable inroads into markets including the United States, have been made due to the unusually cheap prices—by Western standards, at least.

According to Coresight Research, Shein, US-based bargain retailer Wish, and Alibaba's AliExpress are competitors of Temu. CNN confirmed this.

Temu, pronounced "tee-moo" was introduced by PDD, the parent business, which was originally known as Pinduoduo and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Just this month, the business legally changed its name.

One of China's most well-known e-commerce platforms, Pinduoduo, a PDD affiliate, has about 900 million members. According to CNN, it became well-known for its group-buying business strategy, which allowed customers to save money by recruiting others to purchase the same item in large quantities.

According to Sensor Tower, the app has received 24 million downloads since its launch in September and boasts more than 11 million active users per month.

According to Abe Yousef, a senior insights analyst at the analytics company Sensor Tower, Temu outperformed Amazon, Walmart, and Target in terms of US app installations in the fourth quarter of last year, CNN said.

He told CNN, referring to the iOS and Android mobile app shops, "Temu soared to the top of both US app store charts in November, where the app still holds the top position now."

Yousef claimed that by providing incredibly low prices and in-app flash discounts, such as 89% off some things, the company has been especially successful at attracting new customers.

The business is already considering expanding. According to CNN, Temu said last month that it intends to grow in Canada.

