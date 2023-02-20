KFC is discontinuing five popular menu items, including popcorn chicken

Photo by DW

If your usual KFC order is Popcorn Chicken with medium strawberry lemonade and a chocolate chip cookie, we have some bad news for you. A spokesperson for the Louisville-based chain said that it is currently going through a "menu simplification," which means that some items will be taken off the menus.

Yahoo Finance says that Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings, Popcorn Chicken Combo, Nashville Hot Sauce, Strawberry Lemonade, and Chocolate Chip Cookies will be taken off the menu soon.

Brittany Wilson, the director of KFC U.S., said, " We have strategically worked to simplify menu boards to make ordering easier for guests and create operational efficiencies for our restaurant team members." " We took a deep look at the mix of the menu to see where consolidation would make sense, and we rolled out new menu boards in November 2022. Though we are removing a few items, it will allow us to make room for some new, exciting additions to the menu in 2023. "

Those items were chosen because they weren't available at all KFC restaurants across the country, their sales weren't going up, or both.

Even though regular KFC customers or people who liked Popcorn Chicken a lot may be upset, franchise owners think that simplifying the menu could make their kitchens run more smoothly. The COO of Stewart Restaurant Group, Justin Stewart, told Yahoo Finance that his restaurants' drive-thrus have gotten 11 seconds faster.

“Our team members have been able to package orders more quickly, due to having [fewer] items on our pack line,” he said, before adding that the order accuracy has also improved after the chain removed “less popular menu items.”

KFC hasn't said for sure if these options will be changed, but it has been trying out a couple of new recipes in the southeast. It started testing hand-breaded chicken nuggets in Charlotte, North Carolina, last summer, and it announced earlier this week that it would be trying out two new chicken sandwiches. In Tampa, Florida, you can get both the BBQ KFC Chicken Sandwich and the Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich at some KFC locations.

Photo by Aleks Dorohovich on Unsplash

Nick Chavez, the chief marketing officer for KFC U.S., said earlier this week, " This limited test of the Ultimate BBQ and Spicy Slaw chicken sandwiches is part of a continued commitment to giving customers more of what they want." " We know our customers are looking for new, distinctive sandwich options, and the Ultimate BBQ and Spicy Slaw offer flavor variety that builds on classic KFC ingredients. We think fans of spicy food will particularly love the kick of heat in our Spicy Slaw Sandwich."

These tests can lead to a (semi-)regular spot on the menu. For example, after trying out two wraps in Atlanta, the Classic Chicken Wrap and the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap are now on the menu all over the country.

That doesn't make it any easier to lose the Popcorn Chicken Combo, but it might help if you have a Classic Chicken Wrap in each hand.

Source: KFC, Business Insider