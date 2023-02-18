Milwaukee, WI

Walmart announces massive store closures amid declining sales: Is Your Local Store on the Chopping Block?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Vhni_0krkgY7800
Photo byThe New York Times

Following a "thorough review process," Walmart has revealed that it is closing seven shops due to profitability issues.

Nexstar received confirmation from Walmart last week that five shops in three states would be closing. One of them, according to a statement to Nexstar's KRQE, was a store in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that was "underperforming."

A store in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and three other sites near Chicago was also affected. Two of the locations in Chicago, according to Nexstar's WGN, did not perform as expected financially.

On Thursday, Walmart informed Nexstar that a Neighborhood Market shop in Pinellas Park, Florida, would be closing on March 10.

A pick-up-only facility in Lincolnwood was one of the Chicago locations affected, and it will close on Friday, February 17. A pick-up-only location in Bentonville, Arkansas, the home of Walmart, will also close on Friday, the spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3En0hx_0krkgY7800
Photo byMarques ThomasonUnsplash

According to Business Insider, Walmart started experimenting with these pick-up and delivery sites in 2014. The business first opened a store in Bentonville before expanding to Metairie, Louisiana, and Lincolnwood, Illinois, in 2017 and 2019, respectively. With the closing of the stores in Bentonville and Lincolnwood, as well as the closure of the Metairie branch last year, the retail behemoth looks to be giving up on the idea.

Walmart intends to use the lessons it gained at these pick-up locations to improve pick-up and delivery services at neighboring shops, according to a company representative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QzEu_0krkgY7800
Photo byMarques ThomasonUnsplash

The complete list of Walmart closures for this year is as follows:

  • 301 San Mateo Boulevard SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • 17550 South Halsted Street, Homewood, Illinois
  • 12690 South Route 59, Plainfield, Illinois
  • 840 N. McCormick Boulevard, Lincolnwood, Illinois
  • 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • 3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville, Arkansas
  • 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park, Florida

According to the corporation, workers at these outlets can move to other Walmart stores.

A Walmart representative told Nexstar, "This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process." "We operate close to 5,000 locations across the United States, but regrettably some fall short of our financial targets. Although the core of our business is strong, these particular stores haven't done as well as we had intended.

CEO Doug McMillon forewarned Walmart in December that historically high rates of theft at stores could result in store closings and price increases.

The decision to close these stores, according to a spokeswoman, "was based on a range of issues concerning financial performance."

When asked by Nexstar if more locations were being considered for closure or if more announcements might be made, Walmart didn't react.

Source: Walmart, Nexstar




