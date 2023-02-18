Domino's Pizza takes steps towards sustainability with solar panel approval

Photo by Flickr

Domino's Pizza distribution center's solar panel installation plans have been approved by the council's planning department.

The Omega Business Park distribution Centre submitted a planning request in December for authorization to erect the solar panels, and the plans were approved at the start of this year.

It was decided to inform the site's owners that the installation of the solar panels is now permitted and that they never needed to request it in the first place.

Given that the Domino's supply chain Centre can be viewed from the M62, drivers may be familiar with the location.

The well-known brand claims that the town's 117,000 square foot industrial complex on Skyline Drive serves as the company's "backbone."

The solar system will have a maximum capacity of 999.58kWp, according to planning documents submitted to the council.

"The impact of the glare from the solar modules is considered to be minimal as they are treated with anti-reflective coating to aid the absorption of light to increase cell efficiency", according to the inventors.

Everything that is delivered to Domino's Pizza locations in the region, including freshly baked dough and pizza toppings, originates from the supply chain Centre.

The application for the installation of solar panels on an arched roof as described on the submitted application form, Location Plan, and PV System (PV*SOL Technical Specifications) received by the Local Planning Authority on January 3 2023 has been assessed against Schedule 2, Part 14 Class J of the Town & Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as a permitted development)."

"The prior approval of the Local Planning Authority is not required."

