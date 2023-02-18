New York State Starbucks to Launch Home Delivery Service, Bringing Your Caffeine Fix to Your Doorstep

Photo by PYMNTS

Now, every Starbucks is selling a product that I believe all Starbucks customers will adore. In New York State, they will finally be able to provide a service that delivers your preferred beverage or treat straight to your home.

Calling all New Yorkers who enjoy Starbucks!

As of this week, Starbucks and DoorDash are working together in the state of New York. Prior to this, DoorDash deliveries of Starbucks were awaiting in Buffalo and Rochester. By the end of March 2023, it will be accessible for home delivery across the entire country. The issue with DoorDash is that using it is simply becoming too pricey. Of course, the items or meals that you select are typically more expensive, and after tax, service charges, and tips, you may find yourself spending more than $30 on a sub.

Recently, many Starbucks goods were recalled. See if any of these are in your refrigerator. Or be careful not to purchase a single one from the mini fridges beside the register if you are at the grocery store. Several Starbucks bottled beverages contained glass. 25,200 cases of Starbucks frappuccino Vanilla drinks with 12 bottles each were the subject of the recall. The FDA issued the recall towards the end of January, but because the best-buy dates are valid through June 2023, there is concern that some people may still have them at home.

Source: Starbucks, Reuters