Starbucks Launches New Pink Drink with Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Flavor to Delight Customers

This Valentine's Day, Starbucks is undeniably in the love, and the company has a number of fresh promotions for the romantic occasion.

This new product is a real delight if you're one of the numerous Pink Drink fans. In fact, you could say it's a dessert that was inspired by strawberries wrapped in chocolate.

According to a Starbucks announcement, a unique Pink Drink with Chocolate Cream Cold Foam will be made for Valentine's Day. For those who want to buy the drink for themselves and their Valentine, they are also providing a unique bonus as it is Valentine's Day. When using the promo code VDAY50OFF, customers who order Starbucks through Uber Eats will receive 50% off their total (up to a maximum of $10 off).

Despite only being available for the past week, the luscious Pink Drink has already captured our hearts online.

"You must be insane if you don't believe that I just went and got it. I'll start by being completely honest with you. I have used it before. It is a strawberry that has been dusted with chocolate. It's absolutely fantastic "remarked TikToker @kaytedid86 as she sipped the beverage.

If you haven't had the OG Pink Drink yet, it's a strawberry aça refresher with creamy coconut milk and passion fruit accents. The Pink Drink has become a year-round favorite for many Starbucks devotees, despite being the perfect spring/summer beverage.

