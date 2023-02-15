Fast Food Giants McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King Introduce New Seasonal Sandwiches to Menus

Photo by Shahbaz Ali on Unsplash

Coming in 2023 is the Lenten season, which for many people means consuming less meat including beef, hog, and chicken. Years ago, the annual religious fast of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday, February 22, and concludes on April 8, led burger companies to start selling foods that comply with the fast.

The changes to the menu were first made in 1962 when Lou Groen, the owner of a McDonald's franchise, dared his local rival to sell a fish sandwich.

Groen gave the management his concept, and they came up with the notion to sell Hula burgers without the patty. On a Friday, the fish sandwich competed against the Hula Burger, but the fish sandwich prevailed due to its superior sales. That demonstrated the viability of Groen's concept, along with rising sales and other restaurants adopting it.

Most people who fast just avoid meat on Fridays, while some will fast for the entire 40 days. During a fast, it has become essential to have a quick and simple meal solution. To meet the demand, fast food companies, chicken restaurants, and burger chains all offer fish on their menus. Customers who observe lent today have choices including McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and those from other fast-food chains.

Photo by Batu Gezer on Unsplash

Burger Chains Add Fish to Their Menus

McDonald’s has long offered its Fish-O-Filet sandwich which is made with Alaskan pollock, and American cheese, and topped with a tangy tartar sauce. Even while it differs from the original fish sandwich Groen created in the 1960s, that is still more than enough to consistently compete with and sometimes even outperform the opposition.

Wendy’s enters the competition with its Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich for a limited time. According to Wendy's website, the time availability doesn't start until February and often lasts through March.

The Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is often only served during Lent, however, in other places where the ingredients are always available, it might be available all year round. Wild Alaskan Pollock is used to making Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, which is paired with Wendy's tartar sauce. You can order the fish sandwich with cheese and additional toppings like lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and/or onions.

Burger King also has fish on the menu. Burger King offers the Big Fish Sandwich, which not to our surprise is also made with White Alaskan Pollock fillet. The Big Fish is breaded with panko, and topped with a sweet tartar sauce, lettuce, and pickles. The Big Fish puts all those ingredients onto a toasted bun similar to a brioche.

Alaskan Pollock is available as a fish choice at all three of the main burger restaurants. Alaskan Pollock has also been employed by other eateries to prepare their fish specials during Lent, like the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich at Dairy Queen. On its website, Jack in the Box has not yet announced a timetable for the reintroduction of its Fish Sandwich and Delux Fish Sandwich, which were available last year. One of the finest options for normal non-fish eaters to get through the Lenten season and away from meat is Alaskan Pollock because of its mild flavor.

Photo by Josue Canales Tecuatl on Unsplash

Lent Options Beyond the Sea

If you don't want fish during Lent, Burger King's Impossible Whopper might be the solution. In 2019, the Impossible Whopper made its debut. The plant-based Impossible patties, American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard are the ingredients for the vegetarian burger, which is served on a sesame seed bun.

It was a McFail attempt by McDonald's to outdo Burger King's Impossible Whopper. The McPlant was a meatless hamburger experiment by McDonald's. The vegetarian burger was never commercialized because the demand simply wasn't there. Additionally, Wendy's mustered the confidence to test the Plantiful Burger, a vegetarian burger. At participating places, it was introduced across the country.