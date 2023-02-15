Bentonville, AR

Walmart shuts down stores in multiple areas, leaving communities without access to essential goods

Dollar Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiLim_0ko1kosT00
Photo byThe New York Times

The closing of five stores in various cities, including what appear to be its final two pickup/delivery-only concept stores in the Chicago area and Bentonville, Arkansas, has been confirmed by Walmart.

Before the epidemic boosted demand for groceries e-commerce, the company had tested pickup/delivery-only sites in 2014. The company's Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters city saw the opening of the first such facility, which was followed by ones in Metairie, Louisiana, and Lincolnwood, Illinois, which debuted in 2019 and was housed in a former Dominick's supermarket.

The last two pickup-and-delivery-only stores are set to close this Friday, and the Metairie location closed last year. The business claimed that it has learned lessons from these locations that it may apply to other locations' pickup and delivery processes.

Four Supercenters and one Neighborhood Market, which is the company's smaller format and is comparable to a typical supermarket, are among the other five stores that will be closing. The following are all expected to close on March 10th:

  • Supercenter at 17550 South Halsted St., Homewood, Ill.
  • Supercenter at 12690 S. Rte. 59, Plainfield, Ill.
  • Supercenter at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee
  • Supercenter at 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque
  • Neighborhood Market at 6900 U.S. Hwy. 19 North, Pinellas Park, Fla.

The business claimed that the choice was made following a thorough evaluation process and that the stores had fallen short of expectations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVSFm_0ko1kosT00
Photo byMarques ThomasonUnsplash

Felicia McCranie, Walmart's director of communications, said in a statement to SN, "We are appreciative to the customers who have given us the opportunity of serving them. We are eager to serve them at our other locations in the neighborhood and online at walmart.com.

According to the company's year-end financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as of January of last year, it operated 3,573 Supercenters, 370 discount stores, and 799 Neighborhood Markets. Since peaking at 813 at the end of fiscal 2019, the number of Neighborhood Markets has been dwindling. Walmart had been opening dozens of Neighborhood Markets every year prior to it.

Historically, Walmart has converted numerous discount stores into full Supercenters by including a full grocery component while closing a limited number of Supercenters every few years.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Walmart# Business# Money# Food and Drinks

Comments / 48

Published by

WELCOME to my Shopping Area! If you LOVE to shop, you are in the right place!

N/A
7K followers

More from Dollar Deals

Altamonte Springs, FL

Florida woman pulled gun in McDonald’s drive-thru during argument over free cookie

According to the arrest complaint, a woman from Altamonte Springs was detained and lodged in jail after she allegedly loaded a handgun and started waving it at a Florida McDonald's drive-thru because she did not get the free cookie she thought she was entitled to.

Read full story
9 comments

KFC is discontinuing five popular menu items, including popcorn chicken

If your usual KFC order is Popcorn Chicken with medium strawberry lemonade and a chocolate chip cookie, we have some bad news for you. A spokesperson for the Louisville-based chain said that it is currently going through a "menu simplification," which means that some items will be taken off the menus.

Read full story
7 comments

Starbucks has recalled bottles of Vanilla Frappuccino as some drinks may contain glass

According to federal officials, PepsiCo, Inc. is recalling more than 25,000 cases of tainted Starbucks coffee drinks. Certain lots of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks packaged in 13.7-ounce glass bottles have been voluntarily recalled, according to a statement sent by PepsiCo on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership to ABC News.

Read full story
1 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Walmart announces massive store closures amid declining sales: Is Your Local Store on the Chopping Block?

Following a "thorough review process," Walmart has revealed that it is closing seven shops due to profitability issues. Nexstar received confirmation from Walmart last week that five shops in three states would be closing. One of them, according to a statement to Nexstar's KRQE, was a store in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that was "underperforming."

Read full story
1 comments

Domino's Pizza takes steps towards sustainability with solar panel approval

Domino's Pizza distribution center's solar panel installation plans have been approved by the council's planning department. The Omega Business Park distribution Centre submitted a planning request in December for authorization to erect the solar panels, and the plans were approved at the start of this year.

Read full story
2 comments

New York State Starbucks to Launch Home Delivery Service, Bringing Your Caffeine Fix to Your Doorstep

Now, every Starbucks is selling a product that I believe all Starbucks customers will adore. In New York State, they will finally be able to provide a service that delivers your preferred beverage or treat straight to your home.

Read full story
38 comments

Costco's exceptional return policy draws attention from customers and industry experts alike

You'll be persuaded that Costco is similar to an adult theme park by speaking with someone who has a membership about their visit there. By paying the $60 annual membership fee, you may gain access to a warehouse filled with electronics, furniture, apparel, and other things at reduced prices in bulk as well as Kirkland Signature, a beloved Costco-only brand.

Read full story

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

Read full story

KFC to remove popular menu items: Popcorn chicken wings, lemonade, and cookies off the menu

Regardless of how far from reality they are, internet tales about fast food circulate. Sometimes they are quite correct, as in the instance of the well-known Stroopwafel McFlurry, but other times they are deliberately inaccurate, as in the case of this phony McDonald's Snack Wrap film. Most recently, there have been rumors that KFC has decided to discontinue serving popcorn chicken, which we have verified to be genuine. But that's not all; according to CBS station WTAJ, KFC is also removing additional items from its menu.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

KFC Launches 2 New Sandwiches in Tampa, Florida Market Amid Growing Competition in Fast Food Industry

It seems like a good ten years have passed since Popeyes' highly publicized, pickle-topped product launched, sparking the so-called "Chicken Sandwich Wars." In all capital letters, chicken sandwiches have remained a Huge Thing since that conflict in the summer of 2019. Burger King, McDonald's, and KFC all developed their own thinly breaded rivals, while KFC upgraded to a "premium" sandwich that appeared to, well, copy what Popeyes' fans enjoyed. But, KFC is now expanding its selection of chicken sandwiches for the first time since early 2021 in an effort to once again lift the ante.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Reese Witherspoon Shares Her On-Set Snacking: Surprising Healthy Options

You may assume that Reese Witherspoon would have all kinds of absurd requests when it comes to what she eats on set after all these years as a prominent Hollywood figure. You know, like only having an odd number of peanuts in each bowl or organic chips made from corn that is only harvested on Tuesdays, or purple M&Ms. Yet, it turns out that the actress's "girl next door" attitude, which is there when she is not acting, also permeates her set munching.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

Read full story

McDonald's Launches New Plant-Based McNuggets in Response to Growing Demand for Sustainable Fast Food Options

The chicken-free McMuffins are now available. The Chicago-based fast-food juggernaut will start selling vegan McNuggets the following week. The first market to receive them in Germany.

Read full story
2 comments

Starbucks Launches New Pink Drink with Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Flavor to Delight Customers

Photo byYahoo FinanceThis Valentine's Day, Starbucks is undeniably in the love, and the company has a number of fresh promotions for the romantic occasion. This new product is a real delight if you're one of the numerous Pink Drink fans. In fact, you could say it's a dessert that was inspired by strawberries wrapped in chocolate.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco Implements Significant Price Changes: List of Household Staples with Higher Costs

Given that several necessities are going to go up in price at your neighborhood grocery shop, it may not come as a complete surprise. According to the consumer price index, the cost of food at the grocery store increased by 0.5 percent last month, while the cost of food consumed at home increased by 0.4 percent. Eggs, pork, fish, and poultry all experienced price increases.

Read full story
11 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more. And just to be clear, keep in mind that these discounts could differ depending on your retailer or area. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments. Please remember to like and follow as usual, and let's get this done.

Read full story

Fast Food Giants McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King Introduce New Seasonal Sandwiches to Menus

Coming in 2023 is the Lenten season, which for many people means consuming less meat including beef, hog, and chicken. Years ago, the annual religious fast of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday, February 22, and concludes on April 8, led burger companies to start selling foods that comply with the fast.

Read full story
57 comments

Non-Members Can Now Access Costco Deals at Discounted Prices Without Paying the Membership Fee

Costco and other warehouse clubs are well renowned for their low prices on a wide range of goods. However, access to Costco's value-priced merchandise requires an annual membership fee of $60 to $120. Or would you?

Read full story
35 comments
California State

Bay Area Costco Customers Upset as Popular Fridge Staple Disappears from Shelves without Warning

Unluckily for those who still drink bulletproof coffee, an Irish staple has vanished from several Costco locations in the Bay Area. It is possible that it won't reappear for several months.

Read full story
45 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy