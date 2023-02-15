Walmart shuts down stores in multiple areas, leaving communities without access to essential goods

Photo by The New York Times

The closing of five stores in various cities, including what appear to be its final two pickup/delivery-only concept stores in the Chicago area and Bentonville, Arkansas, has been confirmed by Walmart.

Before the epidemic boosted demand for groceries e-commerce, the company had tested pickup/delivery-only sites in 2014. The company's Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters city saw the opening of the first such facility, which was followed by ones in Metairie, Louisiana, and Lincolnwood, Illinois, which debuted in 2019 and was housed in a former Dominick's supermarket.

The last two pickup-and-delivery-only stores are set to close this Friday, and the Metairie location closed last year. The business claimed that it has learned lessons from these locations that it may apply to other locations' pickup and delivery processes.

Four Supercenters and one Neighborhood Market, which is the company's smaller format and is comparable to a typical supermarket, are among the other five stores that will be closing. The following are all expected to close on March 10th:

Supercenter at 17550 South Halsted St., Homewood, Ill.

Supercenter at 12690 S. Rte. 59, Plainfield, Ill.

Supercenter at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee

Supercenter at 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

Neighborhood Market at 6900 U.S. Hwy. 19 North, Pinellas Park, Fla.

The business claimed that the choice was made following a thorough evaluation process and that the stores had fallen short of expectations.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Felicia McCranie, Walmart's director of communications, said in a statement to SN, "We are appreciative to the customers who have given us the opportunity of serving them. We are eager to serve them at our other locations in the neighborhood and online at walmart.com.

According to the company's year-end financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as of January of last year, it operated 3,573 Supercenters, 370 discount stores, and 799 Neighborhood Markets. Since peaking at 813 at the end of fiscal 2019, the number of Neighborhood Markets has been dwindling. Walmart had been opening dozens of Neighborhood Markets every year prior to it.

Historically, Walmart has converted numerous discount stores into full Supercenters by including a full grocery component while closing a limited number of Supercenters every few years.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.