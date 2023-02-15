Non-Members Can Now Access Costco Deals at Discounted Prices Without Paying the Membership Fee

Costco and other warehouse clubs are well renowned for their low prices on a wide range of goods. However, access to Costco's value-priced merchandise requires an annual membership fee of $60 to $120. Or would you?

You may benefit from Costco's discounts in a number of ways without becoming a member. However, there are benefits to membership. In addition, if you're unsatisfied, the warehouse club will return your membership cost.

However, you may use these tricks to snag some of Costco's finest prices and determine whether you want to cash for a membership if you want to check out what all the fuss is about.

Purchase from a Member

Costco does not provide a day pass so that you can see the club before enrolling, in contrast to Sam's Club. However, according to Jim Wang, the creator of WalletHacks, you can always shop with a member.

You can divide the transaction and pay for your buy separately so that your friend isn't forced to pay for your things, according to Wang, even if your friend will need to use his membership card at the register.

Since I use several cards for business and personal needs, I've done it numerous times, he claimed. But keep in mind that Costco only takes Visa credit cards.

Utilize your Costco Shop Card

If a member gets you a Costco gift card, you can shop there even if you don't have a membership. According to Kyle James, the creator of Rather-Be-Shopping, it may be used to purchase every item in the warehouse. The gift card, known as a Costco Shop Card, comes in values ranging from $25 to $2,000.

No concerns if your purchase exceeds the value of your Shop Card. According to Kendal Perez, a former savings expert with Coupon Sherpa, "that's because Costco accepts partial payment from a gift card and the remaining payment from an accepted method, including cash or a Visa debit or credit card."

Be advised that you probably won't be able to use this hack more than a few times. According to a Costco customer care agent, non-members who frequently use Shop Cards to shop at the warehouse club may be highlighted.

Buy online

Utilizing Costco's website is another method to shop there without a membership.

Every non-member can shop on Costco.com, according to James. But remember that there will be a 5% extra if you are not an existing member.

You would be better off purchasing the $60 basic membership rather than paying the surcharge if you intended to make a purchase that cost more than $1,100. James stated, "Otherwise, you're losing money on the entire deal."

Additionally, some things on Costco.com are designated as being exclusive to members only. Consequently, you won't be able to access every online deal.

Order Alcohol

The high-quality wine offered at competitive pricing by Costco is well known. It's actually one of Costco's greatest offers. You don't necessarily need to be a member to purchase alcohol at this warehouse club, including wine, beer, and spirits.

Several jurisdictions, including California, have regulations that forbid businesses from asking customers to be members in order to purchase alcohol, according to James. To find out if you may purchase alcohol without a membership, contact your nearby Costco. According to a Costco customer service worker, you might be compelled to purchase alcohol at the membership desk rather than at the checkout if you can.

Get vaccinated

Flu shots and other vaccinations are available at Costco all year round to both members and non-members, according to Perez. Also, no appointment is required. All you have to do is complete a consent form.

Costco's prices for vaccines are expected to be fairly affordable for those without insurance, according to Perez. For instance, Costco charges less for all vaccines than do CVS Minute Clinics for identical immunizations.

Get Your Eyes Examined

In or close to the warehouse, a private optometrist can be found at most Costco facilities. No Costco membership is required to make an appointment to get your eyes examined, according to James.

But to purchase contacts and glasses, you'll need a membership or gift card, he said. To determine whether the optometrist at Costco is the best choice, call to compare costs with others in your region.

Buy prescription medications

Costco claims that pharmacy purchases do not require membership. According to Perez, Costco frequently offers reasonable discounts on prescription medications.

As for how to enter without a membership card, Perez advised, "Tell the greeter that you're picking up a prescription, and they'll let you through."

However, if you often buy prescription medications, a Costco membership can end up paying for itself. By enrolling in the Costco Member Prescription Program, members can save money on prescription drugs. The discount, which can be up to 40%, is established at the time of purchase.

Dine at the food court

Without being a member, you can purchase lunch in the Costco food court at a reasonable price. A 20-ounce Coke and a hot dog are available at the Costco food court for $1.50, according to James.

If your local Costco has an outdoor food court, James added, "you can definitely take advantage of it without having a membership." Tell the card checker you're there to collect membership information if your location doesn't have an outdoor food court and then go there. Bring cash because that is all they will accept.

Get Gas

If you pay with a Costco Cash Card, you can refuel at Costco's gas stations. So you can benefit from Costco's affordable gas if you have a friend who is prepared to buy the warehouse club's gift cards for you. Wang said, "It's much less expensive than other gas stations." The typical difference between Costco's petrol pricing and the national average is 20 cents per gallon.

# California# Costco# Lifestyle# Food and Drinks# Business

