Bay Area Costco Customers Upset as Popular Fridge Staple Disappears from Shelves without Warning

Unluckily for those who still drink bulletproof coffee, an Irish staple has vanished from several Costco locations in the Bay Area. It is possible that it won't reappear for several months.

According to Bay Area Costco employees who spoke to SFGATE, Kerrygold, an all-natural butter that is used to improve anything from baked goods to morning omelets, was recently removed from supermarket shops in California and New York. It appears that Assembly Bill 1200, California's new law on hazardous chemicals, which took effect on January 1st, may not be compatible with its conventional foil wrapping.

According to the website of California's Department of Toxic Substances Control, " This bill bans all plant fiber-based food packaging containing PFASs that are either intentionally added or present at levels exceeding 100 parts per million total fluorine." An SFGATE request for a list of any further grocery store products that have been recalled to meet these new standards were not met by the government.

A Kerrygold spokesman responded to SFGATE, " At Kerrygold, we made the responsible decision to reformulate some of our packagings due to regulatory changes in California which went into effect January 1, 2023."

The pasteurized butter, according to Gustavo Mendoza, merchandising manager at the San Francisco Costco on 10th Street, won't likely return to stores for one to two more months.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl compounds are referred to as PFAS. They are persistent, long lasting chemicals that are so prevalent that they are almost everywhere. They are also referred to as "forever chemicals." According to a 2021 study from the Department of Toxic Substances Control, they can be found in common grocery stores items like paper plates, disposable bowls, and popcorn bags as well as products used in regular food packaging. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, thousands more of these compounds are present in other consumers, commercial, and industrial items. On how dangerous they are, there is no unambiguous scientific agreement.

