KFC Offers Buckets of Chicken for a Month to Celebrate National Chicken Month

KFC’s free chicken bucket promotion is NOW on — there’s just one thing you have to do.

This deal can be ideal for you if you enjoy eating finger-licking-good KFC on the weekends because you love fried chicken. There is just one small catch to the fast food restaurant chain's free menu items.

To qualify, chicken fans must download the KFC app. Each day, there will also be a tonne of freebies available. All you have to do is download the free KFC app and register if it's your turn to make the tea and you really don't want to, or if you just really want some fried chicken.

If you order £10 worth of food, you will receive a free six-piece chicken bucket as a treat.

Use it wisely because there is only one free bucket available with this promotion, which is valid through March 12 only. Save it for when you're short on cash, have a hangover, or are in charge of making dinner.

The app and the QR code are all you need to redeem the bucket of goodness. You only need to launch the app and present the QR code to be scanned while placing an order in person or through a drive-through window, kiosk, or counter.

However, what if you need a delivery? As I understand you, The good news is that if you order your delivery straight from the app, you can also get the free bucket of fried treats. You can use the app to check in at a restaurant and receive your complimentary goodie.

Through a campaign called KFC Rewards Arcade, more freebies can also be obtained. Following your purchase, you will receive a push message inviting you to play an arcade game where you can enter to win one of the daily giveaways of thousands of free meals.

When you make a purchase in the UK for at least three pounds, you qualify for a gaming prize (or five Euros in the Republic of Ireland).

