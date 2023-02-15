KFC's menu ditches old favorites for new classics, leaving some customers unhappy

Photo by DW

Things might look a little different the next time you pass through the KFC drive-through. The chicken restaurant business is revamping its menu, getting rid of a few dishes, and bringing back a customer favorite.

First, the bad news: According to Yahoo Finance, KFC is purging some menu items to make place for others as part of "a menu simplification". Chicken wings, popcorn chicken, Nashville spicy sauce, strawberry lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies are among the less-favorite menu items for the restaurant that are being eliminated. According to KFC U.S. Director Brittany Wilson, the decision to remove items was made "really to deliver our most popular products perfectly each time and to actually make room for new products,".

The good news is that KFC Wraps are back! The fan favorite is traveling around the country for a short period of time after a successful test run in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2022. According to a press statement from KFC U.S. CMO Nick Chavez, "Wraps fans have been begging for fried chicken wraps to return, and we're answering the call with our new finger-lickin' good KFC Wraps," Fans won't have to decide between the Classic Chicken Wrap and the variant with Spicy Slaw thanks to the chain's $5 deal for two KFC Wraps.

There are other changes KFC is making as well. For example, they wanted to make some room on their menu to "make room for this big spring of innovation that KFC has come." Want to see what else they have in store for our tummies, please!

