Costco member shares little-known shopping facts that could save you big bucks

Dollar Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEBtx_0kmjjcIZ00
Photo bySheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock

At a busy time of day, entering a well-known grocery shop can be compared to charging into war. 97% of American adults, including 82% who shop at least once a week, said they go grocery shopping in person at least once a month, according to a July 2022 Gallup poll. When traffic is particularly heavy, which often occurs on weekends and weekday evenings when people visit stores after work, shoppers may experience a limited selection of groceries, packed aisles, shopping cart collisions, and lengthy checkout lines.

No chain can avoid particularly busy retail times, especially one as well-liked as Costco. But if patrons are careful when they visit the well-liked warehouse club, they may be able to avoid some of the busiest traffic.

Recently, Costco customers discussed some of the greatest times to shop at Costco on Reddit. The "best time" to shop at Costco, according to Reddit user u/Cheesetorian, is during the Super Bowl.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics 2023 Super Bowl study found that about 193 million American people intended to watch the Super Bowl LVII. Therefore, even though grocery stores in the United States may have experienced heavier-than-normal traffic in the weeks leading up to the big game, the approximately 193 million viewers should have left the stores by the time the Super Bowl started on Sunday night. For those who weren't at football watch parties or pubs, it would then be less crowded.

Many Reddit users concurred that the big game is the best time to shop, much like u/Cheesetorian. Others on Reddit remarked that Costco warehouses in later time zones often close by the time the game starts, so this may not apply to every Super Bowl Sunday or Costco location.

Although the Super Bowl and its peak shopping occasion are no longer available until 2024, shoppers still have other opportunities to visit Costco at a more leisurely pace. Valentine's Day evening, when many people are busy with dates and romantic adventures, is excellent for a trip to the warehouse club, according to Reddit user u/HuaMana.

They said, "I know this from experience."

On Halloween night, when trick-or-treating and parties frequently take precedence over grocery trips, several commenters suggested going to Costco. Additionally, buyers claim that ordinary weekdays rather than annual holidays offer better buying opportunities for Costco members. Reddit user u/zinky30 stated that a trip to Costco on a weekday late in the morning is excellent, while other users particularly mentioned Tuesday mornings.

"10 a.m. on Tuesday. No customers, samples, or salespeople... simple peasy "wrote user "Fearless747."

The greatest and worst times to visit grocery stores, in general, can be determined using data that Google Maps released in 2020 for those who don't belong to Costco or prefer other chains. The busiest hour for grocery stores is between 12 and 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. on Mondays is the least crowded time.

