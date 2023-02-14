Starbucks Rewards Changes: A 'Free' Latte Now Costs More Stars

Photo by PYMNTS

There are some significant changes coming to Starbucks' rewards program as of right now. The quantity of stars required to obtain free menu items has dramatically increased. Stars are the chain's designation for points obtained through sales.

A hot cup of coffee or tea now costs 100 stars, double what it did just last week.

A Frappuccino will now cost 200 stars (up from 150), and a sandwich will cost 300 stars (up from 200).

A business representative told CNET that "We occasionally need to make changes to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Starbucks Rewards program and to meet the changing needs of our members,"

Members were informed of the changes in December, and some have taken to social media to voice their displeasure.

One user tweeted, "Can we bully Starbucks into not changing their reward system like we did with Netflix?"

During an earnings call on February 2, Starbucks Chief Marketing Officer Brady Brewer stated that the new rewards program "supports critical program growth and discount efficiency."

He emphasized that some things were now simpler to obtain: For instance, an iced coffee now just needs 100 ratings instead of the prior 150.

In the US, there are approximately 30 million Starbucks Rewards members, a 15% increase from the previous year.

How has the Starbucks Reward program changed?

A few of the award tiers for the chain with headquarters in Seattle have been moved. The number of stars needed to unlock several things has increased, while only a small number has decreased.

Increased

The price of packaged snacks, baked items, and hot beverages will increase from 50 to 100 stars.

The star rating for lattes, frappuccinos, parfaits, and hot breakfast dishes has increased from 100 to 200.

Salads, sandwiches, and protein boxes now have 300 stars instead of 200.

Decreased

Iced coffee (excluding cold brew) and iced tea will now only receive 100 points instead of 150.

Coffee in packages will now receive 300 stars instead of 400 stars.

From 200 stars, some products will be 100 stars.

