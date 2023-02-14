Starbucks Finally Responds After Couple was Charged $4,000 For Two Coffees

Photo by PYMNTS

After charging a couple $4,000 for two cups of coffee at a location in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Starbucks has issued a statement.

Back in January, Jesse O'Dell and his wife Deedee went to Starbucks for a couple of cups of coffee on a usual Saturday morning. The pair carried on with their day—or days—before realizing that a gratuity had been added to the check, turning what should have been a $10 charge into a $4,444.44 charge.

A few days after making the Starbucks transaction, O'Dell informed Fox 23 News that they learned about the payment when their card was refused by another merchant.

For this to occur, Deedee O'Dell said to Fox 23 News, "it was simply a tremendous shock." "Even though I am positive that I did not do anything, the charge showed that I had done it. We do offer helpful advice, but not in that way. The real hell then began from that point."

The news source claims that O'Dell got in touch with Starbucks' district manager to resolve the issue. “He told me there was an issue they were having with their network. I’m not sure if it’s a localized issue or if it’s a national issue, but that’s just what I heard—it was a sticky button issue," said O'Dell.

The couple received two checks from the coffee shop chain, each for the amount of the gratuity added to their transaction, and O'Dell immediately deposited them into their respective bank accounts.

“But after a day we get a call from the bank and they said the checks bounced and we’re like how can Starbucks not have the money,” O'Dell stated. ”We contacted their customer service helpline probably 30 to 40 times that day and just blasted every new case that we could just until we could hear from somebody, and we did. We got a call from one of the representatives in Seattle. They assured us that they are sending new checks, but as of today, we still have not received checks," He stated this in an interview that was conducted on February 6, 2023.

The couple was forced to postpone a "once in a lifetime" family trip to Thailand due to the charge on their card. “My wife is originally from Thailand and grew up in the States. We had planned to take a trip to the country as a family on January 27 but had to cancel, and these tickets are non-refundable,” he stated.

When FOX23 contacted a Starbucks representative, they were able to learn very little about the incident and the reasons the charge occurred. They did state that Starbucks is aware of the problem, which was reportedly caused by a mistake on the part of a person. The employee said that the O'Dells had spoken with the coffee firm and that the replacement checks should be arriving in the mail soon.

