Walmart introduces new pricing strategy, may impact competition with Costco and Dollar General

You're going to like what the discount retailer did (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

Get Free Report has made a point of explaining how the warehouse club operates to members and potential members in order to help them save money. First, it can simply stretch its muscle. The retailer can place large orders due to its size and the fact that it carries a very small range, which enables it to demand lower costs.

Additionally, Costco has been outspoken about its willingness to take certain price increases without passing them through to customers.

"Fresh food sales declined. As you are aware, it was particularly powerful for the past couple of years and has since slightly decreased. In addition, despite rising expenses in several fresh food categories, we aim to maintain pricing at some of those price points "During the company's first-quarter results call, CFO Richard Galanti remarked.

This has provided Costco an advantage because it has made sure to provide members with excellent value in comparison to important low-price rivals like Walmart. However, Walmart has now retaliated by revealing some of its own efforts to keep prices low.

Walmart Offers Price Advantages of Its Own

Based on the magnitude of its orders, Costco has some pricing benefits, but Walmart also has some distinctive advantages. It has enormous supply chain benefits due to the sheer size of its network of physical stores and distribution centers, and it has a similar purchasing power to Costco.

The chain has now disclosed how it uses these benefits to oppose price rises from its suppliers. After two years of consistent price hikes, it has been reminding its suppliers that it will no longer tolerate growing prices because it can now see that costs for packaging, among other things, are decreasing.

According to Rod Little, CEO of Schick razor manufacturer Edgewell Personal Care Co., "(Walmart) stated to us, 'From here, our consumer is challenged, we're going to be looking out for consumers, so you're going to have to have really solid reasons if you're going to price up from here.'"

The firm has resisted raising prices primarily due to pressure from discounters like Dollar General and Costco.

According to Little, whose company's largest client is Walmart, "since the consumer is now under greater strain and Walmart is under pressure, that sets up a dynamic where there's probably not a lot of price going forward."

Walmart Has Said a Lot About Prices

When discussing prices on the retailer's third-quarter results call back in November, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was rather outspoken. He highlighted at the time that the business was maintaining its pricing for essential Thanksgiving products.

"The retail costs for a traditional Thanksgiving meal have been established by the Walmart U.S. team to be the same as last year. A selection of classic Thanksgiving fare, including whole turkeys for less than $1 per pound, will no longer be subject to inflation "said he.

Although that is a wise measure that should be well received by customers, it does not deal with the greater problem of rising pricing. McMillon added his thoughts about that.

"Living with high prices all year long has an overall effect on our clients, particularly the ones who are most cost-conscious. We, therefore, prioritize reducing our costs and pricing for each item and category as rapidly as we can. Families are more price cautious right now, regardless of income level, so it's critical as ever that we gain their trust by providing value "He said.

John David Rainey, the CFO of Walmart, also made it plain that the corporation was utilizing its house brands to keep prices down.

"Due to clients' increased emphasis on high-quality goods at reasonable prices, our private brand penetration in the food categories increased this quarter by roughly 130 basis points. In areas like proteins, baked products, infant food, and dog food, we saw modest trade down. In order to improve the lives of our consumers, we do a lot of effort to keep prices low and reduce the load "He revealed.

