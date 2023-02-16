Local Costco Store Overwhelmed by Crowds Flocking to Super Sale on Popular Frozen Dessert

Photo by Juan Llauro/Shutterstock

Wait until you hear about Costco's newest offer if you thought it had incredible prices. A Reddit user just discovered a 48-count box of Pie in the Sky cakebites priced down to $2.97 at the warehouse.

The cakebites come in two flavors: triple chocolate and vanilla celebration, and their original price were $19.99. With rainbow sprinkles, the vanilla celebration flavor has the appearance of a birthday cake. Sprinkles of chocolate are placed on top of the triple chocolate variant.

Each mouthful is roughly the size of a golf ball or ping pong ball, according to Reddit users. They are therefore ideal for gatherings or whenever you want a quick treat.

If you've never heard of Pie in the Sky, it's a small company with headquarters in Conroe, Texas. The bakery is known for its pies and desserts, but it also sells cakebites, often known as cake balls.

It's important to note that the sale was observed in a Costco distribution center in Durham, North Carolina. It is uncertain if the product is sold elsewhere or if it is available elsewhere. However, considering that frozen foods start at just $2.97, it doesn't hurt to check it out the next time you're in Costco.

To find out if it is in stock, you can also phone your neighborhood Costco. Its item number is 1687712.

Other items that are now on the Costco shelves:

The Nutty & Fruity Chili Tamarind Bites, are highly popular with customers. The treats are a true taste-bud fiesta because they are equally sweet, spicy, and sour.

The warehouse also sells a fried pickle and ranch dip called Taste of the South that is created with sour cream, cream cheese, chopped dill pickles, and seasonings. It will undoubtedly taste great with chips and cut vegetables, but we have a feeling it would also be good as a spread.

