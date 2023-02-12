Cracker Barrel is giving engaged couples a year of free meals for Valentine's Day

Photo by Jetcityimage/GettyImage

Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love, so there will be plenty of romantic fares. There are plans for candlelit dinners and flower deliveries, and for certain couples, there may even be an engagement.

One of the most important events in a couple's relationship is the proposal. The location of the big question should be significant to the couple in question, such as the place where they first met or went on their first date. If you (or a couple you know!) frequent Cracker Barrel, you might be in line for a lucky engagement present, especially if you enjoy the restaurant's Southern cuisine so much that you eat a lot of it while organizing your wedding.

Valentine's Day is being ushered in by Cracker Barrel with a contest targeted specifically at those couples who consider the business to be their own special spot. Five recently engaged couples will receive a year of free Cracker Barrel dining as part of the "I Said 'Yes' at Cracker Barrel" competition. However, there is a condition: The wedding must take place at Cracker Barrel!

To enter the contest, make sure to involve a friend or friendly server who can capture the proposal on video between Friday, February 10, and Thursday, February 16 at a Cracker Barrel. Then, take that romantic video and post it to Instagram, being sure to mention @crackerbarrel, and the tag #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest, explaining why that is where the big moment occurred.

For couples not ready to take that big step, Cracker Barrel is also offering a promotion with slightly less romantic pressure. Those eating at the chain between February 10 and 14 will get a free dessert with select entrées.

Need some desserts to have at home to celebrate the big engagement? This single-serve cookie cheesecake will make you fall in love with each other all over again.

