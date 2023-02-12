You won't have to pay a delivery fee to have Costco items delivered to your door, on the same day

Photo by Juan Llauro/Shutterstock

There's a good reason why so many people adore Costco shopping. Bulk purchases of groceries and other necessities for the home can be made for a reasonable price. The outcome? additional cash for your savings account.

However, using Costco effectively is really challenging if you don't have a car or if the nearest warehouse club location is very far from your place. Unless you have a kind friend who is willing to transport you back and forth, you will almost certainly need to pay for a rideshare service to get your Costco haul home if you don't have a car.

Even if you drive, it will still take you an hour to do your shopping if the distance to the closest Costco is 30 minutes. Perhaps you won't have time for that.

Thankfully, you can get Costco products delivered right to your house, including perishable items like dairy and baked goods. Additionally, if you enroll in a particular program, you can receive same-day Costco delivery without having to pay a delivery fee.

Influence of Instacart+

Instacart+-powered same-day delivery is available from Costco. Costco same-day delivery can be ordered directly from Costco or through Instacart. However, you might want to join Instacart+ if you don't want to pay a delivery fee for same-day service.

If you don't want to charge a full year of subscription to your credit card at once, Instacart+ costs $99 a year or $9.99 per month. However, if you have that membership, you can get free delivery on anything over $35. In fact, if you reach that purchasing amount, you are entitled to unlimited free same-day delivery. Additionally, since Costco products are typically purchased in bulk, it is not too difficult to reach the $35 minimum while making purchases there.

Should you use Costco's same-day delivery service?

Paying for same-day delivery can make sense if you can't get to the closest Costco easily or if you have a week where you're just too busy to go to the shop. However, you should be aware that you will spend more per item when you buy same-day Costco delivery than you would ordinarily at the shop. In fact, Costco's website is pretty open about this.

The size of the markup will now depend on your neighborhood. Prices at Costco vary by location. In New Jersey, the price of milk and muffins may be higher or lower than in Delaware. To determine how much more money you'll be spending when purchasing same-day delivery from Costco, you'll need to conduct your own comparisons.

However, same-day delivery is ultimately a viable alternative to consider if you are unable to visit the business. Additionally, if you determine that joining Instacart+ is a good idea, you can avoid paying a delivery fee for a variety of grocery delivery services in addition to Costco orders.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about the Free Same-Day Delivery From Costco?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Shopping Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.