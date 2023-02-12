Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

1. Venus Comfort Glide

Photo by @dollardeals

This week's best deal is on the Gillette Venus Comfort Glide, which comes with 12 additional attachments in addition to one razor overall. It is ten dollars off through March 5th, bringing the price down from $30 to $20. If you purchase these separately, like at Target, the cost will rise quickly. However, I have noticed that $20 is still a fairly high price for such a generous amount.

2. Body Wash

Photo by @dollardeals

I'm a big fan of essential oils, so here's one that I've been wanting to try. It's from the honest brand and its calm shampoo plus the body wash, so it's actually a set. For this week, it will be three dollars and 20 cents off through March 12th, so this deal will be available for a while from 16 down to 12.74 cents this item goes. It also comes with instructions on how to use it; obviously, you shouldn't be applying it.

3. Melamine Dinnerware Set

Photo by @dollardeals

We have this set of 12 melamine plates for 28.99 and they show some of them so you can choose from four different colors you get this really nice bowl with a salad plate and then you can find a dinner plate underneath. It has a really nice pattern so it comes in blue and then you get red yellow and navy blue, they're good for outdoor or even indoor use and they're light and durable and they're BPA-free, and also dishwasher safe.

And that is the updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.

For more Costco New Arrivals, check out this video 👇