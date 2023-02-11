Customers at Costco are going crazy for the ultimate Super Bowl snack

Photo by Juan Llauro/Shutterstock

The Super Bowl is less than a week away, so it's time for you to finalize your meals or go shopping, whether you're hosting or bringing a dish to the party. Fortunately for all of us, there's a secret treasure hiding away in a Costco location that will definitely spice up the party chaos.

Usually, pizza, wings, chips, and dips are served at Super Bowl parties, but after discovering this delicious find at everyone's go-to wholesale store, you might start serving pretzels instead. And no, I'm not referring to the tiny, hard pretzels left in the chip section. I'm referring to the big, soft alternatives that are best served warm. Those drive to the mall, get in the car and wait in line for pretzels.

I have no idea what brand that is. You'll recognize that I'm referring to the Artisanal Soft Pretzels from Eastern Standard Provisions if you happen to visit Costco any time soon. What's best? They are only $11.99 for a set that contains several alternatives, making them ideal for your Super Bowl party.

The amazing offer was discovered in a Bay Area store by the Instagram account @CostcoHotFinds, and there has been a lot of buzzes online about it. The artisanal pretzel selection consists of four wheelhouse pretzels, six turnbuckle sticks, and more than 22 bite-sized morsels. Additionally, each box contains three toppings: a three-cheese pretzel salt, French toast sugar, and classic pretzel salt, so snackers can satisfy their sweet or savory cravings.

Despite the fact that this offer is exclusively available at Costco, commenters under the post pointed out that Eastern Standard Provisions does sell comparable variety sets for between $28.99 and $99.99. "I just paid this company about $60 to give a friend a box of these same pretzels. Another person added, "That is a steal compared to what I paid from the firm online!!" while another remarked, "BARGAIN!!!!

So, if you're still stumped about what to bring to the party or how to spice up your meal, think about purchasing an Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel set or getting some inspiration from our collection of Super Bowl Sunday recipes you'll really want to make.

