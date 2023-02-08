Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

February is finally here, and in today's article, your favorite Costco store is offering the best prices ever. And I show you all that's new this week including new cookware, new dried fruit options, other treats, and more. Plus a quick reminder, remember these new products may vary by your store or location. And I want to hear from you, at which Costco location do you do your shopping, let me know your comments and as always don't forget to like and follow, let's do this.

1. Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3L3k_0kgODnej00
Photo by@dollardeals

There are so many things you can do with this Thai sweet chili sauce, which sells for $4.69 and comes in a very good-sized bottle. I adore Thai sweet chili, but I haven't tried the CeeLo street food brand's version. I'm looking forward to trying this one since you can use this thing as a marinade and it also goes really well with your egg rolls. It's MSG-free, has a little heat, and is quite sweet, so 15 milliliters has about 30 calories, 8 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbs, and 0 grams of protein.

2. Sweet Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAtLX_0kgODnej00
Photo by@dollardeals

Yet another recent discovery I found these organic sweet cherries from Smart Harvest for 9.99, which is the price for four pounds. That's actually a pretty good deal. Let's look at the nutrition information now. Since these are just fruits, the serving size is 140 grams, and they have 90 calories, serum fat, some carbs, and some sugar. They're also great for salad toppings, smoothies, ice cream, and even superfood bowls. I also like that there is only one ingredient listed.

3. Pretzel Bites Party Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0l88_0kgODnej00
Photo by@dollardeals

And I think that when it comes to pretzels, you either love them or you really don't. I'm not a huge fan, but I know some of you guys could appreciate this one; it's a pretzel bits party tray, which is 12.99. It comes with several different dipping sauces, so these are some of the heating instructions. You can heat it in the oven, microwave, or air fryer. Then, with regard to some of these nutrition facts, two tablespoons of the cheese dip, five pretzel bites, one tablespoon of the mustard dip, and one teaspoon of salt have about 300 calories in each serving. You can read some of those details there. You can also find the ingredients list. However, this item does contain some ingredients that are not necessarily healthy.

And that is the updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.

