Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

1. Stainless steel knife

Photo by @dollardeals

Then I discovered this five-piece set of German stainless steel knives. It is a set of five knives, all of which have German steel blades with blade guards. It costs $27.99 and includes two distinct knives, one of which is excellent for cutting bread and the other of which is a paring knife.

2. Sea & Sand Candles

Photo by @dollardeals

The cost of the Sea and Sand candles has decreased, but these 40-ounce scented soy wax blend candles are still really nice and I like them. They are now available for $15, and you get to choose from four different scents. By the way, I love the designs of the candles; they're some of those huge candles, so something like this would make a great present.

3. Slumber Bags

Photo by @dollardeals

The current price at my local Costco is 29.97, and you can choose from this one, which is the unicorn figure; it's actually really cute; you can also choose from this one right here; it's the dog; and then they have one more figure here on the side; it's the bird; so there are three different characters you can choose from. These Slumber bags are also anticipated to leave Costco very soon.

For Costco New Arrivals, check out this video 👇