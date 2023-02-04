Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

As usual, I'm here to offer you the most recent Costco store specials for February. I'm going to show you all the new products that Costco will be getting in this article, including seasonal things for Valentine's Day, new frozen foods, calorie-conscious food alternatives, and much more. And just a quick reminder, keep in mind that depending on your store or region, these new arrivals can differ. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments, and as always, don't forget to like and follow.

1. Boomchickapop

I really like this Angie's Popcorn it was $5.99 but starting February 1st it will be $2.30 off so it's a 25oz bag and it's a great size I really like that it is very low in calories, so about 70 calories per serving. cup, so it's sweet and salty kettle corn again, and it's really delicious, and it's non-GMO and even gluten-free. In terms of nutrition facts for two cups, or even if you just want two extra cups if you decide to drink it, there are about 70 calories per cup, exactly 140 calories per serving, and it's very low in fat and low in carbs. Also lower than potato chips and only about two to four grams of sugar, it's a great snack, and it's whole grain and non-GMO.

2. Pumpkin Seed & Flax Granola

Pumpkin Seed and Flax Granola will also be on sale for $3.40, a bag weighs about 35.3 ounces and will add another $3.40 to the total, which is about $5 per gram, its fiber is organic, I'm bought this granola before and I love the flavor goes well with cereal or if you want to mix it with some greek yogurt you can go on and on and here are the nutrition facts so I think it's a little low in calories compared to keto granola I. buy right now for a serving size of 55 grams, so this serving size has it. Calories are about 260 calories with 10 grams of fat, some carbs, and then about 6 to 8 grams of protein.

3. Classico Tomamto Sauce

Has anyone ever tried this Classico tomato-herb sauce? I haven't tried it yet. When it comes to nutrition facts, each serving has about 60 calories and a serving size of half a cup, meaning one gram of fat, 12 grams of carbs, around 8 grams of sugar, and two grams of protein. The item's original price is $10.69, but the instant savings will reduce that by $3.30. However, the one thing I like about this deal is that you get three jars that are about 32 ounces. You can only buy five of these at a time.

