I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

1. Spice Rack

This 20-jar spice rack, which is currently going for 39.99 at Costco, is one of those things that might no longer be available in February. It's my first time seeing this product with an asterisk on it, and it has a few different spices and the glass jars are made of glass. As you can see, they look really nice. You get 20 different spices and herbs, plus free refills for five years.

2. Iron Skillset

This pre-seasoned cast iron skillet from the ranch RAM and Tina's is a two-pack that is currently on sale for 34.99. Since it is a two-pack, you get a 10-inch and a 12-inch skillet, and they have some on display right here, it appears that these are oven safe as well. These are actually in a very good ideal size perfect for foods like steaks or any other foods that you have to cook.

3. Baking Mat

Next, I discovered this set of three silicone pastries and baking mats. These are great for baking cookies or any vegetables in your oven, and they currently cost $19.99. You get one pastry mat with measurements and two baking mats that are exactly the same size, making this a set of three. It is advised that you clean these with soap and water.

4. Stainless steel knife

Then I discovered this five-piece set of German stainless steel knives. It is a set of five knives, all of which have German steel blades with blade guards. It costs $27.99 and includes two distinct knives, one of which is excellent for cutting bread and the other of which is a paring knife.

5. Baking sheets

This set of three baking sheets has been available at Costco for a while, and it appears that you get two half sheets and one-quarter sheet. These are ideal for cookies or even when you want to grill some vegetables in your oven. The current cost here at my local Costco is $24.99. It is advised that you only hand wash this item, and it is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

