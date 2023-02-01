Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

As usual, I'm here to offer you the most recent Costco store specials for February. I'm going to show you all the new products that Costco will be getting in this article, including seasonal things for Valentine's Day, new frozen foods, calorie-conscious food alternatives, and much more. And just a quick reminder, keep in mind that depending on your store or region, these new arrivals can differ. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments, and as always, don't forget to like and follow.

1. Breaded Chicken Strips

Photo by @dollardeals

This delicious-looking plate of delicately breaded chicken strips looks delectable. I prefer the 23 grams of protein that is now available at Costco for 15.49, and I believe it is macro-friendly. The serving size is four ounces and 170 calories after looking at these macros. 23 grams of protein, 6 grams of fat, and 5 grams of carbohydrates, which is a quite low amount of both. Even though the ingredients are listed, it is advised that you cook this dish in a standard oven. Please let me know if you've tried it, how it turned out, and whether you'd recommend it to others.

2. Italian four-cheese ravioli

Photo by @dollardeals

Given that Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, this Italian four-cheese ravioli, which is now on sale for 10.69 for two 16-ounce packages, would make a tasty Valentine's Day meal. One cup of the dish contains 240 calories. Your recipe has 9 grams of fat, 440 mg of salt, 27 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of protein. This is a really decent alternative for a good Valentine's Day supper, according to Niederman, who also suggests serving it with a Prosecco line. It also includes a recipe for pink alfredo sauce.

3. Butter cinnamon sugar loaves

Photo by @dollardeals

And this is one of my favorite Costco sections, so I'm happy to have discovered these butter cinnamon sugar loaves. They come in a three-pack and are currently selling for $14.99. As you can see from the tag, they are butter-pound cakes with cinnamon swirls and cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top. Again, you get three loaves for the price of $15.

4. Cilantro lime Crema

Photo by @dollardeals

The Don Pancho brand's cilantro lime Crema everything sauce is back at Costco and is presently going for seven dollars in 99 Cents. You do get two 16-ounce bottles, and the last time I tried it, I thought it was pretty tasty. I can see using it on foods like tacos, wraps, burritos, and even protein bowls or salads. However, when it comes to nutrition facts, each serving only has 40 calories, three grams of fat, two grams of carbs, and one gram of protein. Despite the low-calorie count, I do remember it being quite tasty.

5. Indian Bombay potatoes

Photo by @dollardeals

Additionally, I discovered these Indian Bombay potatoes, which are made of potatoes and chickpeas that have been slowly cooked with spices in a zingy tomato sauce. This product is vegan and gluten-free, and you receive about eight pouches of 10 ounces for $12.89. Here are the serving size details; each one has about 130 calories. With only water, potatoes, onions, chickpeas, sunflower oil, garlic salt, and a few other spices as components, this food has 5 grams of fat, 18 grams of carbs, 4 grams of protein, and 450 mg of sodium.

For more Costco New Arrivals, check out this video 👇