Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

We're back at Costco, and this article highlights your favorite Costco location's most significant sales of the week. I discovered fantastic savings that last until the end of the month, as well as brand-new cookware products, snacks, and much more. It also serves as a quick reminder. Remember that these discounts may change based on your store location once again. I also want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments.

1. Smart Grill

Photo by @dollardeals

The extra-large Ninja Foodie Smart Grill is a six-in-one, so it has a couple of different functions and drops from 190 dollars down to 150 because it does have 40 off. A lot of people are expressing online how much they love the grilling function more than anything. It does have an air-fry feature, but some people would say that they would wish the machine would hold a little bit more food when it comes to the air-fry function, so for grilling something like this is perfect.

2. Produce Keeper Set

Photo by @dollardeals

The fresh produce keeper set, which is also on sale this week, has a four-dollar discount that lasts through January 22nd. You get four of these, but it seems like you have to add water and then open the airflow vent for your produce to last a little longer. It also has a drip catch base that is supposed to collect any excess water you put in here, but let me know if that works or not.

3. Oven to Table Set

Photo by @dollardeals

Have any other people been considering purchasing this three-piece oven-to-table set? I like the idea that you can cook any of these items in your oven and then have them ready to serve when you get them to the table. The three components that it comes with are excellent for things like casseroles, roasting some vegetables, and other things you would want to do in the oven. The original price is $25, but there is a $5 discount available through January 29th, bringing the total down to $20.

4. Macarons

Photo by @dollardeals

Just in time for Valentine's Day, these adorable macaroons come in vanilla and raspberry flavors. These macaroons cost $13.99 for 25 pieces, but before we do that, let's look at the nutritional information. 180 calories There are 10 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbohydrates, 22 grams of sugar, and 4 grams of protein in the ingredients list for the two varieties.

5. Scissors

Photo by @dollardeals

Next is this five-piece stainless steel shear set with soft grip handles that are currently available at Costco for 16.99. It includes one utility shear for cutting herbs and one utility shear with 20 different functions. For example, if you want to use poultry shears, which are excellent for safely trimming, snipping, or cutting through bone with surgical Precision, you can use them for her.

For more Costco New Arrivals, check out this video 👇