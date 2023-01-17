Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

We're back at Costco, and in today I'm going to show you the newest products that have arrived at your favorite Costco location. I found a lot of new products, including new kitchenware, new organic food options, snacks, and much more, but keep in mind that these new arrivals may vary depending on your store location. Also, I want to know where you shop at Costco; please let me know in the comments section.

1. 4-Tier Market Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMKST_0kHffADU00
Photo by@dollardeals

This market basket has four tiers and is ideal for the kitchen, laundry, or even the bathroom. There are a lot of uses for this item, which would look great anywhere you place it in your home and cost only $54.99 at Costco. It is from the brand Gourmet Basics by Mikasa. Below are some measurements that will help you assemble it in different ways. You can do one that is four tiers, which would be the tallest. You can also put it side by side or create two individual tiers. The baskets are actually removable.

2. Scissors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcEXn_0kHffADU00
Photo by@dollardeals

Next is this five-piece stainless steel shear set with soft grip handles that are currently available at Costco for 16.99. It includes one utility shear for cutting herbs and one utility shear with 20 different functions. For example, if you want to use poultry shears, which are excellent for safely trimming, snipping, or cutting through bone with surgical Precision, you can use them for her.

3. Espresso Maker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YfyT_0kHffADU00
Photo by@dollardeals

Moreover, I discovered this capsule espresso maker with an LED touchscreen display, which is being sold here for $100, for all of my coffee enthusiasts. It is from the Surla Table company, and it works with Nespresso machines. I particularly like the design because it is sleek and small, which can free up room on your kitchen countertop. In addition, it has a sizable removable water tank. The LED touchscreen display, which I found to be quite attractive and technologically advanced, heats up in 20 seconds and brews two different cup sizes.

4. Macarons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8Zi1_0kHffADU00
Photo by@dollardeals

Just in time for Valentine's Day, these adorable macaroons come in vanilla and raspberry flavors. These macaroons cost $13.99 for 25 pieces, but before we do that, let's look at the nutritional information. 180 calories There are 10 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbohydrates, 22 grams of sugar, and 4 grams of protein in the ingredients list for the two varieties.

5. Chicken Sausage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03H07t_0kHffADU00
Photo by@dollardeals

And has anyone tried this chicken in apple-smoked chicken sausage? It sounds delicious, and it costs $14.99 for a 36-ounce box, which is organic. Below are the nutritional statistics, showing that one link has 160 calories per serving. There are the ingredients, which, based on what I can see, do look quite clean. There are also some heating instructions; you can bake, sauté, or microwave them. They include 9 grams of fat, 14 grams of protein, which I really loved, and just 6 grams of carbs.

