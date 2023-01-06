Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.

1. Sea & Sand Candles

The cost of the Sea and Sand candles has decreased, but these 40-ounce scented soy wax blend candles are still really nice and I like them. They are now available for $15, and you get to choose from four different scents. By the way, I love the designs of the candles; they're some of those huge candles, so something like this would make a great present.

2. Heater

I also found this heater, which has three different Advanced safety features and is only 45 dollars. To be completely honest with you, I only found two of them at the Costco I visited, and I believe these were returns from people who had previously bought them but had to send them back for some strange reason, so I believe I was just extremely lucky to find them. However, as you may already be aware, it has two different heat settings, allowing you to warm the air in the room.

3. Pan with Lid

It seems like they have this one on display today, here's what it looks like, now regarding some additional information there you have the measurements it's also perfect, but I've also noticed the local Costco's in my area have limited stock when it comes to this Henkel's Perfect Pan with the Lid currently selling for 49.97 and yes that is a clearance price it is 4.4 quarts and it comes both with the lid and the pan and they are actually both oven safe which I really liked.

