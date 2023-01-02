Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpB7D_0k18ucKg00
Photo by@dollardeals

We are starting the new year with great savings at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I'll show you all the products you might be able to find on clearance, the new instant savings for the month of January, and much more. So, just a quick reminder: the products' availability may vary depending on your store or location.

1. Convertible Grill/Griddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ImxK_0k18ucKg00
Photo by@dollardeals

I adore the idea of this convertible Grill slash griddle from The Rock Pro since you can use it on your barbecue or stovetop and it is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It is currently priced at 14.97. I still recall the price of this item when it was first introduced to Costco, which was around $24. So, going from $24 to $14.97 represents some really good savings. However, if you do find this item for less than $14.97, please let me know because I'm keeping an eye on it and am very interested to know how much more the price will decrease.

2. Starbuck Winter Blend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3elC_0k18ucKg00
Photo by@dollardeals

And if you enjoy drinking coffee and are a fan of Starbucks, this might be something you want to buy before it sells out. It is the organic winter blend, which costs 14.97 for 40 ounces. If you remember when this product first came out, the entire bag cost somewhere around 26 dollars, so you are undoubtedly saving money thanks to the clearance price.

3. Teriyaki stir-fry udon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EU1nk_0k18ucKg00
Photo by@dollardeals

And I've had two chances to try this Teriyaki stir-fry udon with the mixed vegetable topping, but every time I'm so close to getting a sample they always seem to run out, so I haven't had any luck trying these 2.60 cents off through the instant savings here you have the nutrition facts information there are a serving size 370 calories per each serving six grammes of fat 72 grammes of carbs a 20 in sodium and 7 grammes of protein as well as around 9 grammes of sugar and here you have the ingredients list.

