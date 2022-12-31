Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

We're back at Costco and in today's article, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products, including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.

1. Stockpot

The stainless steel stockpot that I discovered had an asterisk on it; it belonged to the T-fal company. Let's go ahead and open it up so I can show you guys the size of this T-Fal pot. It comes with its own lid so I think it's perfect especially when I make soups when you have family gatherings this is a perfect size. I actually really like the brand T-Fal and have had pretty good experiences with those 16 quarts selling for 39.99 and apparently, they have one on display today.

2. Temperature Control Mug

This cup is with temperature control and it's 14 ounces, you can set the temperature for your drink, and it's currently selling for 119.99. It's meant to keep your drink hot, and you can adjust the temperature from your phone, but I still think it's very expensive. It does, however, have an 80+ minute battery life, so that's something to keep in mind. Additionally, this item can only be hand-washed, so that's something else to keep in mind.

3. Baked Crackers

These six-seed multi-grain baked crackers are from the Crunch Master brand, and I believe I've tasted them before. Here is the nutritional information for 14 crackers, which is the current price of 10.99 for around 28 ounces. approximately 140 calories, 5 in fats, and 20 in carbohydrates. The ingredients list is below, but I'm curious as to what you like to pair these baked crackers with. I believe they were serving them as samples with some of that chipotle sauce, and they were actually quite tasty. They are plant-based vegan and gluten-free, so let me know what you like to pair them with.

