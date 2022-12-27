Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

Photo by @dollardeals

I hope you had a wonderful holiday season with your family and friends. Today, I'm going to show you all the best deals for the week at your favorite Costco store. Don't forget that a new instant saving is coming this week, so if you're looking to score some discounts, a new savings event will start on Wednesday, December 28th.

1. Fudge Bar

This candy bar is a brand-new product that I recently discovered at Costco. It's from Alden's Organic, and I appreciate that there are just 100 calories in each bar. As you can see, there are 18 of them in each box, and the current price is selling for 10.99. Here is the list of ingredients. I like that they use monk fruit extract, which is pretty fascinating. It has no high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, artificial colors, or GMOs. There are also three grams of protein and approximately 11 grams of sugar.

2. Mixing Bowls

And if I'm not mistaken, I believe I've seen these stainless steel mixing bowls at Sam's Club; I don't believe I've seen them at Costco before. I do love that they have a non-skid silicone base, so let me demonstrate what I mean by showing you guys here what I mean. You get three different measurements here, the smallest one is three quarts, the largest is five quarts, and the third is of course the biggest.

3. Keto Ice Cream

The sea salt caramel keto ice cream bars just recently made their way to Costco, and it's exciting to announce that they are now a part of the instant savings. As a result, you will be able to deduct four dollars from this total price right here, making them currently available for 12.99, with another four dollars deducted from that price. One bar has 180 calories, which is pretty calorie-friendly considering it is an ice cream bar. The ingredients list is as follows: 17 grams of fat, 12 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 3 grams of protein, but I've heard wonderful things about these ice cream bars. I haven't yet tasted them, so perhaps we'll be able to get a sample of these soon.

