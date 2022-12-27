Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

Dollar Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EYo9_0jvcV5YY00
Photo by@dollardeals

I hope you had a wonderful holiday season with your family and friends. Today, I'm going to show you all the best deals for the week at your favorite Costco store. Don't forget that a new instant saving is coming this week, so if you're looking to score some discounts, a new savings event will start on Wednesday, December 28th.

1. Fudge Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0yII_0jvcV5YY00
Photo by@dollardeals

This candy bar is a brand-new product that I recently discovered at Costco. It's from Alden's Organic, and I appreciate that there are just 100 calories in each bar. As you can see, there are 18 of them in each box, and the current price is selling for 10.99. Here is the list of ingredients. I like that they use monk fruit extract, which is pretty fascinating. It has no high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, artificial colors, or GMOs. There are also three grams of protein and approximately 11 grams of sugar.

2. Mixing Bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZDS7_0jvcV5YY00
Photo by@dollardeals

And if I'm not mistaken, I believe I've seen these stainless steel mixing bowls at Sam's Club; I don't believe I've seen them at Costco before. I do love that they have a non-skid silicone base, so let me demonstrate what I mean by showing you guys here what I mean. You get three different measurements here, the smallest one is three quarts, the largest is five quarts, and the third is of course the biggest.

3. Keto Ice Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyXaA_0jvcV5YY00
Photo by@dollardeals

The sea salt caramel keto ice cream bars just recently made their way to Costco, and it's exciting to announce that they are now a part of the instant savings. As a result, you will be able to deduct four dollars from this total price right here, making them currently available for 12.99, with another four dollars deducted from that price. One bar has 180 calories, which is pretty calorie-friendly considering it is an ice cream bar. The ingredients list is as follows: 17 grams of fat, 12 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 3 grams of protein, but I've heard wonderful things about these ice cream bars. I haven't yet tasted them, so perhaps we'll be able to get a sample of these soon.

For more Costco New Arrivals, check out this video 👇

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Costco new deals# Costco new december deals# Costco new arrivals# Costco shopping# Costco

Comments / 0

Published by

WELCOME to my Shopping Area! If you LOVE to shop, you are in the right place!

N/A
920 followers

More from Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this Christmas week (December 2022)

We are approaching Christmas week, and as always, I bring you the best bargains at your preferred Costco store. I discovered a lot of great deals for the week, including the hot buys that are available through December 25th Kirkland products, kitchenware gift suggestions, and much more. However, just a quick reminder: keep in mind that these discounts and prices may differ depending on your store and location.

Read full story
California State

Costco new arrivals this Christmas week (December 2022)

We are approaching Christmas week, and as always, I bring you the best bargains at your preferred Costco store. I discovered a lot of great deals for the week, including the hot buys that are available through December 25th Kirkland products, kitchenware gift suggestions, and much more. However, just a quick reminder: keep in mind that these discounts and prices may differ depending on your store and location.

Read full story
10 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

We're back at Costco and in today's video, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

We're back to Costco, and in today's article, I'll show you everything that's on sale. I discovered a number of products, including kitchenware, at fantastic prices. bar ice cream Delicious food and much more, but keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location. I'll say it again: these clearance finds may differ depending on your store and location. I'd also like to know where you shop at Costco; let me know in the comments where you go.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has finally here, and as usual, I'm sharing the newest remaining items at your favorite classical retailer. Remember that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. I also found a tonne of new products, including low-calorie desserts and snacks, new frozen food options, seasonal items, and much more. I want to know where you shop at Costco; let me know in the comments. As always, don't forget to like and subscribe. Let's do this.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.

Read full story
10 comments

Nikon competition reveals ant’s horrifying face up close

The prize-winning photograph taken by Eugenijus Kavaliauska of an ant’s facePhoto byEugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Sma. An extraordinary snapshot of an ant's face won first place in a Nikon competition honoring microphotography.

Read full story
30 comments
Kentucky State

Krispy Kreme Fans Can Get Doughnuts at Select McDonald's for a Limited Time

McDonald's has a history of producing memorable sweets. From classics like the McFlurry and Apple Pie to more recent creations like the Pull-Apart Donut and Cheese Danish, the chain has never stopped innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the American sweet tooth. McDonald's new partnership with a well-known donut company is notable because it is unusual for the chain to sell the products of another company.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy