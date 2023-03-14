People wanting to show appreciation to their partner

Dolfie love hut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1pNh_0lIX3RtK00
Photo byFreepik

This topic was highlighted in a recent blog post talking about messages to boost your relationship recent blog post and show appreciation

Expressing our appreciation for our partners can often seem complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. Writing meaningful paragraphs of affection and gratitude can make all the difference in keeping your relationship vibrant and strong. Showing your partner that you are thankful for their love, support, and companionship is one of the best ways to keep the flame alive. Here are ten messages to help you do just that.

1) I am so grateful to have you in my life. Every moment shared with you is a blessing, and I appreciate our love more than words can express. Your support and encouragement mean the world to me, and I often feel deeply appreciative of all you do for me.

2) You are a fantastic partner who always puts my needs first, no matter what. You always make time for us to be together, no matter how busy we may be; it's one of the many reasons I adore you so much! Your kindness, thoughtfulness, and understanding never cease to impress me.

3) When I think about our relationship, it brings a smile to my face and fills my heart with joy. Despite any difficulties or challenges, I know our bond will only become stronger because of those difficult times. Knowing that we have each other’s backs no matter what life throws at us means the world to me.

4) You make every day special with your words and actions. You surprise me with sweet little gestures showing how much you care about me, from sending thoughtful messages to planning romantic dates - everything is greatly appreciated! Your love reminds me how lucky I am to have someone like you.

5) Our conversations are always enlightening - your insight and wisdom never fail to amaze me. No matter what topic or subject we discuss, your perspective always adds something valuable and helps broaden my outlook on life. It's lovely to share experiences like ours with someone who understands me.

6) You bring out the best in me; when I'm in your company, all negative thoughts seem far away, and all worries are forgotten - it's like magic! Whether it's a difficult situation at work or an emotional problem, having your support makes everything better!

7) Spending time together always feels amazing; nothing is better than being wrapped up in your warm embrace while feeling entirely safe and secure in your arms! It’s a feeling that cannot be replaced by anything else; it celebrates our connection and strengthens our bond as a couple on so many levels!

8) The strength behind our relationship lies in the foundation we've built - trust, respect, and loyalty play an integral role in creating harmony within our lives, every moment spent with you is precious; I'm so grateful to have such an incredible person in my life.

9) Having these feelings for someone as incredible as you are something special indeed - even after spending years together, the flame still burns bright as ever; it's something money can't buy, nor can one put a price on such admiration or devotion for another person...you fill my heart with love beyond measure!

10) With each passing day, this strong connection between us grows even more powerful - if only everyone had someone as wonderful as you in their life, then they could truly understand how fortunate I am to call you mine - thank you for making every single moment together count...I love you more than words could say!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Lifestyle# healthy relationships# Relationships# Love

Comments / 2

Published by

A New York-based writer and storyteller thinks that stories are more than just entertainment and that they play a crucial role in social change.

New York State
1K followers

More from Dolfie love hut

Parents Writing Prayers For Their Newborn Daughter

As we become parents, there comes a time when we need to turn to prayer for our children. A special source of strength comes from praying for kids and drawing upon the power of faith to provide them with protection, safety, and joy. No parent can guarantee a perfect life for their child, but we can take comfort in the knowledge that prayers have an incredible power worth tapping into for our little ones.

Read full story
1 comments

Writing A Letter For A Best Friend

It's been said that a true friend knows you better than yourself, and I believe this is especially true for best friends. To me, having a best friend means having someone to laugh with and cry with, to remind you of the positives in life when negativity takes its hold, someone who will always be there no matter what. That’s who my best friend has been for me ever since we've been best friends.

Read full story

Dealing With a Long Distance Girlfriend or Boyfriend

Long-distance relationships can be tough, but if you’re in one, you know that missing your partner can make life more difficult. The longing to hold and talk with them face-to-face could not be stronger. It can be a hard feeling to deal with; being oceans away or even simply miles apart may seem unbearable at times.

Read full story

A Woman Shared a Note With Her Partner

Writing and sharing love notes with your partner can help to strengthen the bond you share. Feeling fully connected in a relationship is important, and showing affection through words is one way to express your feelings and desires towards your partner.

Read full story
3 comments

Women Dealing With Toxic Men

This topic was highlighted in a recent blog post about red flags in a man and how to spot toxic Men early. Nobody goes into a relationship expecting it to be toxic. But, as we all know, bad things happen to good people. A lot of women get trapped in unhealthy relationships with men who are emotionally abusive and controlling. So then, how do you steer clear of these types of guys? By recognizing the early warning signs! Here are seven red flags every woman should look out for when dating a man.

Read full story
37 comments

Woman's Boyfriend Cheated on her with His Stepsister

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner was unfaithful to you? I'm sure many of you have. It's one of the worst feelings in the world. When something unexpected happens, it can be tough to handle. You think you know everything about your significant other, and then BAM! Out of nowhere, they're cheating on you with their stepsister. Yeah, that happened to this woman in this story. And let me tell you, it sucks—big time.

Read full story

Woman wrote a prayer for her husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This prayer is an excellent example of how powerful prayers can be. This woman’s simple act of faith and love moved her husband in a way that nothing else could. Seeing the power of prayer at work is beautiful in such a touching way. Sometimes all they need is to know they are loved and supported, and this prayer perfectly encapsulates those feelings.

Read full story
55 comments

Woman refuses to be with a jobless man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In a world where money seems to be everything, it's no surprise that some women would refuse a man because he is poor. While love should be enough, some women can't seem to see past the financial aspect. Some say it's shallow and sad, but it's the reality for some people.

Read full story
25 comments

Woman falls in love with her boyfriend's brother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever been in love with your boyfriend's brother? No? Let me tell you about this woman's experience.

Read full story
25 comments

Woman Dumps Man Because of His Bad Breath

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's happened more often than we think. We're out on a date with someone we're interested in, then we lean in for a kiss, and we realize that the person's breath smells terrible! Unfortunately for one woman, this was her breaking point in a relationship she had just started. She called it quits on her crush because of his foul breath. Bad breath is one of the biggest turn-offs for potential partners. If you have bad breath, there's a good chance that you will end up alone.

Read full story
13 comments

Woman Puts Hole in Boyfriend's Condom to Get Pregnant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It sounds like the plot of a bad romantic comedy, but it's something that happened in real life. A woman put a hole in her boyfriend's condom so she could get pregnant, and now the couple is facing some severe consequences. If you're thinking about doing something similar, you must read this blog post first!

Read full story

Man felt embarrassed after asking a girl to prom twenty years ago

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A rose for a broken heart. That's what he went out and bought the day he walked down the aisle of the middle school where his 14-year-old self had humiliated him in front of the entire student body. It had been 20 years, but he could still feel the pain in his chest from that day as he made his way to ask a girl he had liked to prom.

Read full story
21 comments

Woman's Higher Income Ended Five-Year Relationship

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Money is often a source of contention in relationships. In many cases, one person earns more than the other, leading to disagreements about how money should be spent or saved. This was the case for a woman who recently ended her five-year relationship. According to the source, the woman's higher income caused tension between her and her former partner. Ultimately, this tension led to the breakup of their relationship.

Read full story
45 comments

Man refuses to provide baby mother Pampers for their daughter unless she agrees to sleep with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo by William Fortunato (pexels)

Read full story

Man Lied About His Trip With Another Woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It is always interesting to hear about someone caught in a lie. In this case, a man went on a trip with another woman and lied about it to his girlfriend. Even though the girlfriend had pictures to prove he was there, the man denied it and said it wasn't him in the photos. This story is sure to make you shake your head in disbelief!

Read full story

Man Cheated On His Girlfriend of Seven Years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. It's been said that when you know, you know. For one man, this turned out to be true in a huge way. He recently left his longtime girlfriend of seven years to propose to a woman he had only recently met. This decision has caused quite a stir in my friend Rachel's life, with many people wondering why he would make such a drastic move. We'll never know all the details, but it's clear that this man was confident in his decision and knew what he wanted.

Read full story
51 comments

More Than Friends.

We’ve all been there — you’re hanging out with your friends, and someone catches your eye. You start to wonder if they might be interested in you, but you’re unsure how to tell. Luckily, a few key signs can help determine if someone likes you more than a friend. Keep reading to learn what they are!

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy