Parents Writing Prayers For Their Newborn Daughter

As we become parents, there comes a time when we need to turn to prayer for our children. A special source of strength comes from praying for kids and drawing upon the power of faith to provide them with protection, safety, and joy. No parent can guarantee a perfect life for their child, but we can take comfort in the knowledge that prayers have an incredible power worth tapping into for our little ones.

Today, I'm sharing with you a video/letter from YouTube full of love and appreciation for your newborn daughter.

Lord, with hearts full of joy and gratitude, we place this child before you, so pure and innocent. We pray that You will grant her wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. Guide her as she goes along life's journey. May she grow up strong in spirit, filled with courage and compassion to overcome any challenges she may face.

Please, lord, help her to learn from all her experiences. Let her be an example of kindness and humility. Teach her to be brave enough to stand up for what is right, even when the path is difficult. Lord, give her the strength to forgive those who have wronged her. Give her understanding so she can use words instead of violence when faced with conflict.

Lord, I pray you will bless this child with good health and keep all sicknesses away from her. Help her to find encouragement in her prayers, surround herself with those who will love and care for her, and never forget that she can always lean on you. Amen.