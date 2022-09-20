Women Dealing With Toxic Men

photo by freepik

Nobody goes into a relationship expecting it to be toxic. But, as we all know, bad things happen to good people. A lot of women get trapped in unhealthy relationships with men who are emotionally abusive and controlling. So then, how do you steer clear of these types of guys? By recognizing the early warning signs! Here are seven red flags every woman should look out for when dating a man.

1. He's a bad communicator

If a guy can't communicate with you, he'll have a hard time discussing the issues in the relationship. This is a huge warning sign that might lead to numerous problems later on, so it's best to avoid guys who can't converse.

2. He is always disrespecting you

Whether he's intentionally or inadvertently, a guy who acts/speaks badly towards you isn't worth your time. He doesn't deserve it, either. Get rid of this individual!

3. He's jealous and possessive

Jealousy is one of the first indicators of a toxic man. He may be jealous of your friends, family, or coworkers. A good relationship is based on trust, so it's a big warning sign if your partner doesn't trust you. Possessiveness is another kind of jealousy. If your partner tries to limit who you talk to, what you wear, and where you go, it indicates that he isn't good for you.

4. He's always right

A man who is always right, even when wrong, is toxic. If you find yourself in an argument with your partner and they refuse to back down or take responsibility for their actions, it's time to reassess the relationship. This behavior usually leads to arguments because they will never admit they're wrong.

5. He always prioritizes his needs over yours (and everyone else's)

A toxic man will always prioritize his needs above yours—and everyone else's. He doesn't care about your feelings or what you want; all that matters to him is himself. This behavior typically appears selfish and generally lacks thoughtfulness toward others.

6. He has a history of bad relationships.

A man's relationship history can tell you a lot about him. If he has had many failed relationships, that could be a sign that he is not good at handling them or does not know how to treat women with respect. You might not want to deal with this in your relationship.

7. He is very controlling

Possessiveness and jealousy are two major red flags in a man, but they're not the only signs of control. If your man tries to tell you what to do or behave, that's also a sign that he's trying to control you. This type of behavior is often accompanied by emotional abuse, so if you see this red flag, it's essential to get out of the relationship as soon as possible.

Warning signs are not always obvious, but if you're in a relationship and notice any of the following red flags, don't ignore them. These signals should prompt you to act, whether ending the relationship or seeking professional help. A toxic connection is never worth staying for.