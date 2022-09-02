Woman wrote a prayer for her husband

photo by canva pro

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

This prayer is an excellent example of how powerful prayers can be. This woman’s simple act of faith and love moved her husband in a way that nothing else could. Seeing the power of prayer at work is beautiful in such a touching way. Sometimes all they need is to know they are loved and supported, and this prayer perfectly encapsulates those feelings.

Heavenly Father,

I thank you for my husband. I pray you will continue blessing and giving him all his needs. I pray that you will protect him and keep him safe. I want you to bless him with the ability to watch over his family and keep us safe. I pray he will continue to be a man of faith and integrity. I pray he will always be an example to our children and those around us. I pray that you will guide him and provide him with wisdom. I pray you will use him to bless others and make a difference in this world.

I love my husband dearly, and I pray that our love will continue to grow deeper with each passing day. I pray that we will always be there for each other and be patient with one another no matter what life throws our way. Thank you for bringing us together, and I pray that we will never take each other for granted.

I'd also like to thank you for making a difference in my husband's life. I pray that he will continue to follow you and step according to your will, dear lord. I know it is not always easy, but I pray he will trust you and lean on you when things get tough.

Thank you so much, Lord. I am grateful for my husband and everything he means to me. Amen.

I hope this prayer inspires you to pray for your loved ones, knowing that you could touch their hearts in ways you never imagined.