Woman's Higher Income Ended Five-Year Relationship

Photo By Canva Pro

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Money is often a source of contention in relationships. In many cases, one person earns more than the other, leading to disagreements about how money should be spent or saved. This was the case for a woman who recently ended her five-year relationship. According to the source, the woman's higher income caused tension between her and her former partner. Ultimately, this tension led to the breakup of their relationship.

When they first met, he was a lowly intern, and she was a high-powered executive. But they fell in love, and nothing else mattered. She was his equal, someone who could keep up with him intellectually and share his ambitious goals.

But then her career took off, and he stayed behind. While she made more money, he struggled to make ends meet. He wanted to do so much more for his woman. But she would shut him down whenever he tried to talk about money and how awful he felt about the fact that he couldn't do more for her and that it made him feel like he wasn't man enough.

The guy devised a strategy to start a company using some of her money if she was willing. The woman was too nervous and anxious about the endeavor's failure, so she refused and said she preferred handling all house bills. The guy felt like he was a pathetic mooch, and the woman started to resent him for not being able to get over their situation and deal with it.

The guy loved the woman and tried for a couple more months to make thing work while he searched for a higher-paying job. Another year went by, and nothing changed. Eventually, the tension became too much, and they broke up. It was a hard decision, but she couldn't see herself being with someone who let her financial success weighs him down.

And he couldn't see himself being with someone who wasn't supportive and didn't want to help him to be more successful. The disparity grew wider each day until they finally realized their relationship couldn't survive on an unequal footing. They broke up after five years of love and hard times.

The story of This couple is a perfect example of how money can ruin relationships. When two people are in a relationship, they should be able to trust and rely on each other. But trust is often broken when one person has more money than the other. Money becomes a source of contention, leading to fights and, ultimately, breakups. If you're in a relationship and money is causing tension, it might be time to reevaluate things.

Can you afford to part ways?