Man Cheated On His Girlfriend of Seven Years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

It's been said that when you know, you know. For one man, this turned out to be true in a huge way. He recently left his longtime girlfriend of seven years to propose to a woman he had only recently met. This decision has caused quite a stir in my friend Rachel's life, with many people wondering why he would make such a drastic move. We'll never know all the details, but it's clear that this man was confident in his decision and knew what he wanted.

My friend Rachel was with this man for seven years. Their romantic relationship started in high school, and they have been together ever since. They had planned on getting married one day, but unfortunately, that plan was no more.

One day Rachel and I were talking, and she mentioned that he wasn't on social media anymore; that was a shock because I had seen him on social media a couple of days ago. We aren't friends, but he showed up as people I might know on my profile.

At that point, we both knew something was wrong. This man blocked her and all mutual contacts and informed her he had deleted his social media accounts. Upon digging, we found out he was engaged to another woman. It was a complete shock to Rachel and everyone who knew them.

Rachel reached out and informed him that she knew what was happening. She told him how hurt she was and that he didn't even have the decency to tell her.

Rachel told him never to speak to her again and hung up her phone. He called, and he called, and he texted, trying to give her an explanation. But my friend didn't want to hear it. At that very moment, she decided never to speak to him again. She was heartbroken. That's a tough pill to swallow when you realize the person you thought you would spend the rest of your life with has moved on without you. But she's picking up the pieces and moving on herself.

I'm proud of my friend Rachel for how she handled this difficult situation. I know this will make her more robust and better than ever. And I'll be here with her every step of the way.

I think my friend was right for not picking up his calls after she informed him she knew what was going on. I feel he only wanted to clear his guilty conscience. What do you think?