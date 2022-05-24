Dogs Salivating Excessively, Beware of Health Disorders

Canva Pro

It's not just taking care of your beloved dog. Paying attention to his health is another thing that is no less important. It is best to know some signs that indicate the dog is in poor condition. Starting from decreased appetite and decreased physical activity to excessive saliva production.

Although some types of dogs do salivate excessively, it is not wrong if you recognize the conditions that need to be watched out for. For that, let's see the review in this article!

Recognize Health Problems in Dogs Characterized by Excessive Salivation

Several types of dogs salivate excessively. Starting from Saint Bernards, Bloodhounds to Mastiffs have a habit of excessive salivation. This is because this type of dog has a looser upper lip than other dogs.

In addition, dogs can also salivate when they expect something delicious, such as food. Saliva becomes a vital thing for the dog's digestive system. When dogs take drugs with a taste they do not like; it often makes dogs salivate.

Then, when should dog owners be aware of excessive salivation conditions in their beloved dogs? As a dog owner, you need to know the various signs on the dog when the dog has health problems. One of them is by salivating excessively.

Be alert if the dog salivates excessively and is accompanied by other signs. From bad breath, weight loss, coughing, sensitivity to the touch of the mouth area, changes in behaviour, diarrhoea, and decreased physical activity.

This condition can be a sign of health problems in dogs.

Here are some health problems characterized by excessive salivation in dogs.

1. Health Problems in the Mouth

The buildup of tartar is one of the causes of dogs salivating excessively. If there is a change in the colour of the dog's teeth, swollen gums, and bleeding, you should immediately take care of the tooth area and Mouth of the dog so that this condition can be overcome.

In addition, broken teeth, tumours, or the presence of foreign objects in the Mouth can be another cause of excessive salivation. There is no harm in routinely self-examining the health condition of the dog's teeth and Mouth at home.

2. Hot Weather

Too hot weather can cause dogs to experience heat stroke and excessive salivation. Ensure the dog is in a comfortable temperature and environment to avoid dangerous situations caused by heatstroke.

3. Organ Function Disorders

As your beloved dog gets older, make sure you always take the dog to the vet regularly to make sure the organ's function runs well. The presence of disorders of the liver and kidneys can be characterized by excessive salivation in dogs.

4. Consuming Harmful Content

Make sure the dog is in a safe environment. Accidentally consuming harmful content derived from plants and animals can cause dogs to get sick and drool excessively.

5. Feeling Anxious

Humans and dogs can also experience feelings of anxiety characterized by excessive salivation. An anxious dog will open its Mouth wide and breathe. This is what makes dogs salivate constantly.

6. Upper Respiratory Tract Infection

Excessive salivation can signify an infection in the dog's upper respiratory tract, for example, on the throat and nose.

Those are some of the signs and causes of dogs salivating excessively.

