The Corgi Dog, the cheerful short-legged

Dogs Todays

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com

Do you prefer slight or significant dogs for those who keep dogs? Both have their pluses and minuses. Large dogs are better hugged or used as guard dogs, while small dogs are chosen because they save space, are not wasteful of food, and tend to live longer.

If you prefer a small dog, a Corgi dog will suit you. What are the privileges and characters like? Let's get closer with Corgi!

1. Originating from Wales, United Kingdom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152f0N_0flVaKpg00
Canva Pro

This tiny dog is from Pembrokeshire, Wales, United Kingdom. From here, the full name of this dog is taken. Corgi has the full name Pembroke Welsh Corgi. More uniquely, according to a legend believed by the inhabitants of Wales, Corgi dogs are told to emerge from the nests of fairies and elves!

According to legend, two children were in the field to care for livestock. Suddenly they found some puppies. They thought the dog was a fox. When they were brought home, their parents told them it was a gift from the fairies living in the fields.

2. Identical to white and brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtTiA_0flVaKpg00
Canva Pro

Recognizing Corgi dogs is so easy. This dog has physical characteristics that are easily identifiable, such as brown and white hair, oval-shaped and dark brown eyes, a fox-like head shape, a black nose muzzle, and erect ears. There are 3 colors recognized by the United Kennel Club, namely red & white, sable & white, and tricolor.

Naturally, Corgi dogs are born with short legs. In addition, usually, Corgis have a short tail or even none at all. The average height of a Corgi dog is 25-30 cm, with an average body weight of 11-14 kilograms. The fur is thick and soft, making the Corgi comfortable to stroke!

3. Can live up to 12-15 years!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNcHz_0flVaKpg00
Canva Pro

Based on research, small dogs have a longer life than large dogs. This also applies to corgis. This dog can live up to 12-15 years. Even so, corgis are true achondroplastic or dwarf-type dogs. Thus, the size of his height can cause specific inherited health problems.

Usually, Corgi suffers from monorchidism, hip dysplasia, degenerative myelopathy, and progressive retinal atrophy to Von Willebrand disease. Corgis are also prone to obesity due to their high appetite. Fat dogs have a risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and hypertension. Take good care of your dog, yes!

4. Is a cheerful and very active dog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFfQc_0flVaKpg00
Canva Pro

You could say, Corgi is a very active and high-energy dog. He has a loving nature, likes to be involved in the family, and follows wherever the owner goes. Corgi is a type of dog that needs and wants to be noticed. Therefore, it is not recommended to have a Corgi if you are an active person.

In addition, Corgi has a great desire to please its owner. No wonder this dog is so eager to learn and easy to train. In addition, Corgi dogs are also friendly to children and are very happy to meet new people. This trait makes Corgi popular and used as the family's favorite dog.

5. Classified as an intelligent dog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1hkc_0flVaKpg00
Canva Pro

Corgis are known for their intelligence, quick learning, and strong will. In addition, Corgi is also very social, fun, and affectionate. The measure of intelligence can be characterized by the number of repetitions a dog needs to learn a new command, says The Smart Canine page.

No wonder Corgi is categorized as a 'bright dog' by Stanley Coren Ph.D., a psychologist and dog observer. Corgis can learn new commands with only 5-15 repetitions, while other dogs need 25-40 reps. This means corgis learn 5-8 times faster than other dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoGGy_0flVaKpg00
Canva Pro

Small cayenne pepper! Who would have thought this small dog could herd livestock? The size of the livestock is many times larger than its body. Although corgis are now more of a family dog, his instinct to herd livestock is still there, explains the website Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of America.

Corgis are intelligent herding dogs. His small posture is an advantage. Its short stature allows it to duck under the body of cattle, while accidental kicks often hit larger dogs from farm animals. In addition, corgis are also agile and run agilely.

7. Is Queen Elizabeth II's favorite dog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atVfQ_0flVaKpg00
source image: people.com

Corgi dogs have a special place in the royal family! This dog became Queen Elizabeth II's favorite, you know! Queen Elizabeth II received her first Corgi dog from her father, King George VI, in 1933. Queen Elizabeth loves Corgis and has owned more than 30 Corgis since she became Queen of the Commonwealth in 1952.

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II stopped breeding Corgis not to leave anything behind when she died later. His last Corgi, Whisper, died in April 2018. Since Whisper died, the Queen has not had a Corgi dog anymore. So sad!

Well, that's 7 interesting facts about Corgi, a small, short-legged dog that is always cheerful. How interested in maintaining it?

Source: dogstodays.com

# dog# dog facts# dog breed# corgi dog# dog health

