Dogs with big ears are adorable

Dogs are cute animals. No wonder many people love this mammal. With their generally friendly and friendly personalities, dogs become ideal animals to be used as pets.

What's more, several types of dogs with big ears make them even funnier and more adorable. The dog's large ears turned out not only to hear but also to help them smell.

What are some types of dogs that have big ears? Launching Reader's Digest, here is the list.

1. Bloodhound

Bloodhound is very famous for its ability to find missing people or items. They also have strong legs to walk up to kilos.

2. Beagle

Beagles are a type of dog for hunting. Their large ear size is used to catch odours around their noses.

3. Basset Hound

This dog breed is known for its loyal, friendly and patient personality. They were initially used for hunting small animals such as rabbits.

4. Dachshund

Dachshunds are known for their energetic and playful personalities. They are also intelligent and easily trained to perform certain activities.

5. Afghan Hound

As the name suggests, the Afghan Hound has a native habitat in the cold mountains of Afghanistan. They have thick, smooth, and long plumage with slightly curled ends.

6. Cocker Spaniel

This breed of dog has a shy and introverted personality. Unfortunately, their cute big ears are prone to infection. Veterinarians recommend constantly checking their ears to prevent disease.

7. Irish Setter

The Irish Setter is a family dog known for its elegance, beauty and agility. It is very suitable to be a pet dog.

8. German Shepherd

The German Shepherd has a large, muscular and agile body. The police often use this type of dog.

9. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog is one of the most popular breeds of dogs to pet. They have big ears like bats.

10. Chihuahua

This small dog is very suitable to be used as a pet in urban areas. They have a slightly temperamental personality but are also cheerful and like people.

These are some of the dogs that have big ears. Of course, many other types of dogs have similar characteristics. If you know or have another breed of dog with big ears, leave a comment below!

