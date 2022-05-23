Getting to Know the Jindo Dog, the National Dog of South Korea

Dogs Todays

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com

If you talk about South Korea, maybe you'll think about K-Pop, its food, and fashion. However, there are still many exciting things in this country. One of them is Jindo's dog.

This dog is a native dog from South Korea. Curious about this calm dog? Check out the information below.

1. Is a hunting dog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gY6Tu_0fkRXCjO00
Canva Pro

Jindo dogs are known to be loyal, intelligent, and alert. This medium-bodied dog is usually used for hunting. They are also good guards and are faithful companions. A distinctive feature of jindo dogs is their tail, which is circular or has a sickle-like shape.

Jindo has a medium-sized body that is very suitable for hunting. Their appearance displays a strong and agile impression. Jindo dogs are also easy to teach; even you can prepare this dog how to open a box. So bright, this dog is famous for its ability to escape.

2. Coming from Jindo Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0Rvr_0fkRXCjO00
Canva Pro

This dog's name is taken from their place of origin, Jindo Island. It is the third-largest island in South Korea. Many Jindo dogs roam freely there.

Jindo dogs have lived there for a long time. Several theories explain the origin of the Jindo dog. One idea is that this dog is a descendant of the Mongolian dog brought by Mongolian colonists in 1270.

3. South Korea's National Treasures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcOXE_0fkRXCjO00
Canva Pro

The Jindo dog is the national treasure of South Korea. This dog was registered under the Cultural Asset Preservation Act of the Republic of Korea in 1962. The Jindo dog is the 53rd national treasure of South Korea.

There is an organization that observes Jindo dogs that maintain the purity of this dog breed. In addition, in 1999, a research institute was established to study Jindo dogs. The export of Jindo dogs is also regulated by South Korean law.

4. Is a Spitz breed dog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GS1L_0fkRXCjO00
Canva Pro

Jindo dogs belong to the Spitz breed of dogs. The main characteristic of the Spitz dog is its elongated body with long and thick hair. In addition, the ears and muzzle are pointed in shape.

Jindo has several hair colours such as white, grey, yellowish-brown, striped, and black and brownish. Jindo has dense hair that is weather resistant. Because they are hunters, they have a dashing body shape.

5. Have several body types

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDz7h_0fkRXCjO00
Canva Pro

Although they are both Jindo dogs, they are divided into three different body shapes. These three body shapes are gyupgae / tongue, heritage / hudu, and gaol. To distinguish it, you can see the chest and body length of the dog.

The gyupgae body shape has a shallower chest and a longer body. Then, the heutgae form has a more contained body than the gyupgae form. Meanwhile, the tall structure is a combination of gyupgae and heritage.

Jindo's dog loyalty makes him very close to his owner. Although these dogs like to wander around, they can still go home. However, this dog is not suitable for many people because it will be alert and fierce to people who are not yet known.

How about it, cool, is not this natural Korean dog? Maybe this dog looks like Akita Inu or Shiba Inu, so don't get me wrong to call into dogs! Don't also forget to share your responses in the comments section below.

Source: dogstodays.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dog# dogs# dog breed# dog health# jindo

Comments / 12

Published by

I am the owner and writer at DogsTodays.com, I hope the information provided is useful for you.

Lucerne Valley, CA
336 followers

More from Dogs Todays

Care for a cane corso breed dog

"When I saw the Cane Corso dog, the first impression was that this dog was big, tough, and sturdy. The Cane Corso race does have large body muscles, is always alert, confident, and knows no fear. This dog is kept for many tasks, including as a herder."

Read full story
2 comments

One of the causes of bad breath in dogs is diabetes

When playing with your beloved dog, you suddenly smell lousy breath when he sticks out his tongue. Even though he brushed his teeth, the smell did not go away. If this is the case, you should be vigilant, you know. Quoting the Pet MD page, bad breath in dogs can be a sign of severe problems in their health. At least there are five causes of bad breath such as the following.

Read full story

7 Guard dogs ready to protect you

*This article is compiled from several sources dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images are taken and licensed by canva.com. For example, you are forced to live in a high crime rate environment. What would you do besides installing CCTV and fencing in the house? Some people may choose to keep a guard dog.

Read full story
22 comments

Dogs Salivating Excessively, Beware of Health Disorders

It's not just taking care of your beloved dog. Paying attention to his health is another thing that is no less important. It is best to know some signs that indicate the dog is in poor condition. Starting from decreased appetite and decreased physical activity to excessive saliva production.

Read full story

The Corgi Dog, the cheerful short-legged

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com. Do you prefer slight or significant dogs for those who keep dogs? Both have their pluses and minuses. Large dogs are better hugged or used as guard dogs, while small dogs are chosen because they save space, are not wasteful of food, and tend to live longer.

Read full story

Dogs with big ears are adorable

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com. Dogs are cute animals. No wonder many people love this mammal. With their generally friendly and friendly personalities, dogs become ideal animals to be used as pets.

Read full story
3 comments

Can Dogs Eat Barbecue Sauce? Is it safe?

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com. Can dogs eat barbecue sauce? You might be looking for this information because you'd like to serve your pet some delicious ribs during your Independence Day celebration. Perhaps your dog has already found their way to a jar containing barbecue sauce. Humans can eat barbecue sauce, and it is suitable for dogs to consume?

Read full story
1 comments

Can Dogs Cry? What is the meaning of a dog's cry?

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com. We are all aware that dogs can howl, whistle, and yip. But can they cry the same way as humans do? Since canines are extremely compassionate creatures.

Read full story
2 comments

World’s Rarest Dog Breeds in 2022

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com. What are the 10 rarest breeds of dogs in the world? The answer to that question is actually a little bit complicated. When it comes to dog breeds, there's no such thing as an official "rarest" breed - but some breeds might be considered more rare than others by individual kennels or registries. For example, while you might not find too many Pumi dogs around your neighborhood, they're probably considered quite rare by the Hungarian Pumi Club! So whether we're talking about one specific country's registry or just general availability on a global scale, here are our picks for the 10 most uncommon and unusual dog breeds:

Read full story
1 comments

Signs that dog is about to give birth

*This article is compiled from several sources such as dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images are taken and licensed by canva.com. When raising a dog, we also need to consider its care, including when the dog wants to give birth. Recognizing the signs of a dog wanting to give birth can be a solution so that you can prepare for the necessary needs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Finding a Dog Park Near Me

In New York City, there are plenty of parks for your four-legged friend to run, play, and watch people. You can find a great dog park near you by looking for a large park that accommodates large and small dogs. You can also take your dog to an urban oasis, like Mercer-Houston Park in Mercer, Texas. Prospect Park is also a great place to take your dog.

Read full story

Dog Grooming Supplies

Taking your dog to the groomer is fun for you, but it's also beneficial for your pet. It makes your dog look and feel better, but it will also make your life easier! Here are some things you should know about dog grooming. Make it easy for yourself by purchasing dog grooming supplies! These grooming supplies will help you and your dog feel their best. This article discusses the tools you'll need and the tips and tricks you should know before taking your dog to the groomer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy