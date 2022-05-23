Getting to Know the Jindo Dog, the National Dog of South Korea

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com

If you talk about South Korea, maybe you'll think about K-Pop, its food, and fashion. However, there are still many exciting things in this country. One of them is Jindo's dog.

This dog is a native dog from South Korea. Curious about this calm dog? Check out the information below.

1. Is a hunting dog

Jindo dogs are known to be loyal, intelligent, and alert. This medium-bodied dog is usually used for hunting. They are also good guards and are faithful companions. A distinctive feature of jindo dogs is their tail, which is circular or has a sickle-like shape.

Jindo has a medium-sized body that is very suitable for hunting. Their appearance displays a strong and agile impression. Jindo dogs are also easy to teach; even you can prepare this dog how to open a box. So bright, this dog is famous for its ability to escape.

2. Coming from Jindo Island

This dog's name is taken from their place of origin, Jindo Island. It is the third-largest island in South Korea. Many Jindo dogs roam freely there.

Jindo dogs have lived there for a long time. Several theories explain the origin of the Jindo dog. One idea is that this dog is a descendant of the Mongolian dog brought by Mongolian colonists in 1270.

3. South Korea's National Treasures

The Jindo dog is the national treasure of South Korea. This dog was registered under the Cultural Asset Preservation Act of the Republic of Korea in 1962. The Jindo dog is the 53rd national treasure of South Korea.

There is an organization that observes Jindo dogs that maintain the purity of this dog breed. In addition, in 1999, a research institute was established to study Jindo dogs. The export of Jindo dogs is also regulated by South Korean law.

4. Is a Spitz breed dog

Jindo dogs belong to the Spitz breed of dogs. The main characteristic of the Spitz dog is its elongated body with long and thick hair. In addition, the ears and muzzle are pointed in shape.

Jindo has several hair colours such as white, grey, yellowish-brown, striped, and black and brownish. Jindo has dense hair that is weather resistant. Because they are hunters, they have a dashing body shape.

5. Have several body types

Although they are both Jindo dogs, they are divided into three different body shapes. These three body shapes are gyupgae / tongue, heritage / hudu, and gaol. To distinguish it, you can see the chest and body length of the dog.

The gyupgae body shape has a shallower chest and a longer body. Then, the heutgae form has a more contained body than the gyupgae form. Meanwhile, the tall structure is a combination of gyupgae and heritage.

Jindo's dog loyalty makes him very close to his owner. Although these dogs like to wander around, they can still go home. However, this dog is not suitable for many people because it will be alert and fierce to people who are not yet known.

How about it, cool, is not this natural Korean dog? Maybe this dog looks like Akita Inu or Shiba Inu, so don't get me wrong to call into dogs! Don't also forget to share your responses in the comments section below.

