Can Dogs Eat Barbecue Sauce? Is it safe?

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com

Can dogs eat barbecue sauce? You might be looking for this information because you'd like to serve your pet some delicious ribs during your Independence Day celebration. Perhaps your dog has already found their way to a jar containing barbecue sauce. Humans can eat barbecue sauce, and it is suitable for dogs to consume?

The quick solution is that barbecue sauce is not suitable for pets to consume. It's made of ingredients that can cause stomach upsets in our dogs.

If your pet consumes barbecue sauce, it is recommended to contact your vet for advice. Here's the reason barbecue sauce is not suitable for dogs.

Why Is Barbecue Sauce Bad For Dogs?

Canva Pro

The ingredients that make barbecue sauce delicious for humans, including the power of garlic and onion, can be harmful to dogs. Although a small amount of these ingredients won't be fatal to your dog, you must ensure that your pet does not consume these spices.

Most barbecue sauces also have refined sugar that isn't suitable for dogs.

The pungent aroma that barbecue sauce emits results from the large concentration of vinegar present in the sauce. Surprisingly, white distillation vinegar and apple cider vinegar are safe for dogs. The excess vinegar could cause stomach discomfort, but it isn't likely to cause any harm to your dog beyond the point.

Although vinegar isn't dangerous to your dog, the other barbecue sauce ingredients are an absolute no.

What Should I Do If My Dog Ate Barbecue Sauce?

Canva Pro

When your dog consumes some barbecue sauce, they'll probably be fine. However, it is recommended to seek out your vet to ensure sure.

If they've consumed a whole container of barbecue sauce and are sick, you may be required to bring them to an emergency veterinarian. Make the best decision and always call your veterinarian first.

If you're wondering whether you could feed your dog other condiments like the ketchup or mustard, The option is not. The majority of herbs have garlic powder, onion powder, and other substances that aren't safe for dogs.

Your dog can have the pleasures of tasty food. However, you must remove the sauces from it.

Did your dog have a chance to consume barbecue sauce accidentally? If yes, was it a problem that required an appointment with the vet? Tell us about it via the comment section below.

Source: dogstodays.com